MCU Star Benedict Cumberbatch Is Housing Ukrainian War Refugees

Benedict Cumberbatch has been making the press rounds for his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which is due to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Amid his busy schedule, however, the Sherlock Holmes actor has found time to do some humanitarian good.

As the war between Russia and neighboring Ukraine rages — Ukrainian troops and citizens have valiantly held the capital city of Kyiv against Vladimir Putin’s forces since the initial invasion on February 24, 2022 — millions of people have found themselves displaced.

The United Nations (UN), in fact, estimates that over 11 million individuals are now refugees as a result of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced an official reconstruction plan, including temporary housing for refugee families during the rebuilding process. The President, who has been widely praised for his leadership during the war, said:

“Today, I set a task to provide temporary housing to all our IDPs [internally displaced people] as the first stage – giving those whose houses were destroyed by the war temporary housing until we rebuild their homes, or until people receive compensation in square metres or money,” he said.

Cumberbatch has now confirmed that he is doing his part by housing Ukrainian refugees at his residence in the United Kingdom. The Marvel star shared:

"They've made it out of Ukraine; I'm monitoring their progress every day. Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment. To say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy, and too much about when they're coming and how that's being managed would invade mine. I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they've experienced, and that's within my home."

Cumberbatch also humbly noted that he has “help[ed] out with that financially” in regard to assisting other families who are fleeing the Russian invasion.

As for Cumberbatch’s upcoming film, reports have recently run rampant that director Sam Raimi has cut numerous scenes — and potentially numerous cameos — from his Doctor Strange (2016) sequel.

Fans can rest assured, however, that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will have plenty of scenes. The WandaVision star will seemingly steal the show with almost as much screen time as Doctor Stephen Strange himself.

Marvel movie fans can also catch Cumberbatch in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which is currently available for digital purchase.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also star.

