Marvel Star Confirms Worst, Raimi “Removed Scenes” from ‘Doctor Strange 2’

With countless cameos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to explode with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Still, one Marvel star just confirmed terrible news for the Marvel movie.

The legendary return of director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2) to the Marvel Universe with Doctor Strange revitalized Marvel’s community of loyal fans, especially ones who have long hoped that Raimi would return to the directing chair for Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire.

Leading Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sam Raimi promises more mind-blowing experiences than every Marvel fan could imagine. Still, one of Raimi’s closest friends and one of the most infamous Marvel actors may have confirmed that the director’s vision has been cut down with post-production editing of significant scenes.

Bruce Campbell, one of Sam Raimi’s closest friends and lead actor in Evil Dead (1981) — the film that kickstarted both Campbell and Raimi’s careers — is appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a mysterious role, with many claiming that he’s finally becoming the villain Mysterio (something that was planned to occur in the unmade Spider-Man 4).

Nonetheless, Campbell has had an inside throughout much of the film’s production, often giving the press and fans updates on how Sam Raimi’s superhero vision is coming along.

Now, however, Campbell confirms some terrible news that no fan wants to hear:

Bruce Cambell on the #MultiverseOfMadness reshoots "Sam [Raimi] has had to add scenes that [Marvel] told him he had to shoot, and he's removed scenes that no longer apply" (via @GameInformer) pic.twitter.com/EKsJ9batdX — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 20, 2022

Bruce Campbell’s full quote reads:

“The Marvel guys, they make eight of these movies at the same time, so they’re always updating storylines. So, my buddy Sam [Raimi] has had to add scenes that [Marvel] told him he had to shoot, and he’s removed scenes that no longer apply. So until May rolls around I don’t think Benedict Cumberbatch even knows if he’s in this movie or not.”

Sam Raimi has reportedly removed and added scenes from Doctor Strange in alignment with Marvel Studios’ vision of the film. While it’s safe to say that Multiverse of Madness will be a smash hit, it’s nerve-racking to hear that the 2-hour and the 6-minute movie might become even shorter:

L Sam Raimi knows what he's doing don't need any studio interference — Gangster Enieb (@GangsterEnieb) April 20, 2022

Upon learning that this Doctor Strange sequel would only run for 2-hour and 6-minutes, Marvel fans feared the numerous cameos (Wolverine, Deadpool, Ghost Rider, Superior Iron Man) that were rumored to appear had been cut indefinitely.

While Bruce Campbell is an infamous joker and loves leading the press on wild goose chases, this revelation from the Doctor Strange star comes at a hasty time!

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme, and more.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

