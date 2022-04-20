Marvel Fans Hail Elizabeth Olsen as “Actual Goddess” Amid ‘Doctor Strange’ News

wanda maximoff doctor strange 2 trailer

Credit: Marvel Studios

When Spider-Man: No Way Home officially hit theaters on Friday, December 17, 2021, it began breaking box office records almost instantly.

Spider-Man No Way Home
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy ultimately rose to hold the number two opening all-time — second only to Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga finale, Avengers: Endgame (2019) — and, now, Marvel fans are gearing up for the MCU’s next big blockbuster, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which is due to release on May 6, 2022.

Spider-Man No Way Home
Credit: Marvel Studios/ Sony Pictures

No Way Home‘s second post credits scene was actually the first trailer for the upcoming film, showcasing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch following the events of both the Spider-Man finale and Disney+ Original Series, WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in WandaVision's finale
Credit: Marvel Studios

In fact, the teaser made both MCU and Disney+ history, marking the first time the events of a Marvel Studios Disney+ series had been officially mentioned in a feature-length movie.

The sequence, which was clearly set after Wanda inadvertently used chaos magic to create “the Hex” and trap the citizens of Westview, New Jersey, finds the character calmly hanging laundry, presumably on Wundagore Mountain, when Doctor Strange approaches her.

wandavision post credits scene wanda on cabin porch
Credit: Marvel Studios

The duo has the following conversation:

Strange: “Wanda…”

Wanda: “Oh, I knew sooner or later you’d show up. I made mistakes and people were hurt.”

Strange: “I’m not here to talk about Westview.”

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer (left), Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (Middle), and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Now, new reports indicate that Olsen’s screentime will “rival” Cumberbatch’s in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2. Fans online have begun reacting to the news, and they couldn’t be more thrilled to hear that the fan-favorite will play a significant role in the movie.

Simulacra098 responded to a post about the new teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), sharing that Olsen is one of the only reasons they still follow Marvel:

Yeah i’m not as big on marvel either like how i was, right now the only movie i care about is the new doctor strange, but only cuz of elizabeth olsen as wanda being in it

Tasha hailed Olsen as a “literal goddess”:

okay but elizabeth olsen is an actual goddess !! i can’t wait to see wanda in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness @DrStrange #ScarletWitch

Adrienne Leigh shared four scarlet hearts, posting simply:

#ElizabethOlsen #ScarletWitch #DoctorStrange Can’t wait!!

A month ago, Twitter user Josh ironically posted that Olsen’s screentime should beat Cumberbatch’s, and now it seems that this wish may come true:

I really hope Elizabeth Olsen has more screen time than Benedict Cumberbatch bc that’s really what everyone is there for

The official description of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness reads:

Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”—a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

Who are you most excited to see in the Doctor Strange (2016) sequel?

