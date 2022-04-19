‘Thor 4’ Director “Excited” For Fans To See “Full Length Trailer”

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) may receive another trailer sooner than fans expected.

Chris Hemsworth‘s next adventure in the MCU will be unlike any adventure fans have seen. At the moment, it seems that Thor will be trying to be a peaceful man during his retirement while traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Fans will get to see Thor reunited with Korg (Taika Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) as they will have to stop a new threat — Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer.

Thor 4 actually broke records for being the shortest window between the trailer and the theatrical release. Now, the movie might break another record as it seems that the director, Waititi, plans to drop another trailer soon. Most of the time, fans wait a few months before getting another trailer, but Thor 4 releases in theaters in less than three months so Marvel won’t be following their usual marketing schedule.

Taika Waititi made a joke about the recent trailer as fans only got a small trailer and are most likely pestering Marvel about how short the 90-second trailer is:

I give it 2 days before they start whining about “Where’s the full length trailer?”

Waititi continued by sharing that even the teaser trailer was enough for him to be excited to see the movie:

To be fair, I also can’t wait. Seeing people see this teaser has made even me excited to see this film.

Since he is the director, it’s very easy for him to watch the movie, but fans will have to wait to see anything more about Thor. Knowing that Marvel has a small window of time to release another trailer, it probably will only be a few weeks before another trailer drops. It would make sense for the trailer to drop the Monday before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) so that way fans can see Marvel’s next project while going to see Benedict Cumberbatch‘s latest adventure with the Multiverse.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

