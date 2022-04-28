Scarlet Witch In Danger, Faces NEW Captain America

New footage shows Captain Carter and Captain Marvel fighting Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange will be facing many new threats from the Multiverse after he decided to open up their world to the other universes in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Now, Strange will have to stop several different variants of heroes and foes from parallel universes as nowhere is safe.

When Doctor Strange 2 released a poster for the movie, fans were quick to spot Captain Carter’s shield. Captain Carter (voiced by Haylee Atwell) is a variant of Captain America from Marvel’s animated series, What If…? In that universe, Steve Rogers gets shot and can’t take the serum so Carter goes in and becomes the super soldier that saves the day.

In the animated series, Carter has gone off on different adventures as the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) assembled a crew to take down a variant of Ultron who acquired the Infinity Stones. This led to a brutal battle that ended with the heroes saving the day. Now, it seems that Carter will be making her first debut in live-action as she was spotted fighting Wanda in a new clip that has now been taken down.

Here’s the clip from a Twitter user who recorded the video:

Right away you can notice her shield and that Carter is wearing a jetpack. It seems that Carter will be working for the Illuminati in the movie which would make sense why she would be fighting Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

The clip also gives fans a better look at the Captain Marvel variant. In the beginning, fans thought that it could be Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, but better angles of the clip let fans know that this is most likely Monica Rambeau as Captain Marvel.

Fans already knew Captain Marvel was going to have a fight against Scarlet Witch based on previous trailers. Now, it seems that the two will end up fighting Wanda at different times which means that the Scarlet Witch will have several enemies.

Another thing to add would be that fans get to see another look at Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X in the trailer as you see his hand on his floating wheel-chair and hear a new line stating that the Illuminati will learn what type of Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch will be. These are a lot of new details for the MCU movie, but it won’t be long until fans can see the movie for themselves as it releases in theaters next week.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Do you think Wanda will be the villain in Doctor Strange 2? Let us know what you think!

