New MCU Movie Makes Captain Marvel the Villain

Captain Marvel fans may not be looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

While Brie Larson may not be a fan favorite for the Marvel community, fans were happy to see Monica Rambeau (Teyonnah Parris) have a role in WandaVision as her older self. In the series, Monica gains superpowers from the Hex gate which means she can become Captain Marvel just like in the comics. While fans know that Rambeau will appear in The Marvels (2023) alongside Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Captain Marvel.

Fans may not be excited to see more of Larson, but it seems that Rambeau has been spotted in Doctor Strange 2. This isn’t the first time fans have claimed that the hero would be in the movie, but after some recent footage, fans believe that Rambeau will be duking it out with none other than Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Several fans were excited to see the two fight after their brief encounter at the end of WandaVision:

Wanda fighting Captain Marvel will be A MOMENT IN MCU HISTORY

Wanda fighting Captain Marvel will be A MOMENT IN MCU HISTORY #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/glpIa4d86V — alias (@itsjustanx) April 11, 2022

QUEEN MOTHER STOOD HER GROUND LIKE A BOSS. PERIODT!!!!

QUEEN MOTHER STOOD HER GROUND LIKE A BOSS. PERIODT!!!! pic.twitter.com/di2ZDTItD3 — Jomark Magbanua (@jomark_magbanua) April 11, 2022

Captain marvel finally gets humbled by our very own AWESOME SORCERERESS THE SCARLETT WITCH

Captain marvel finally gets humbled by our very own AWESOME SORCERERESS THE SCARLETT WITCH — Phoebe (@Phoebe91757504) April 11, 2022

Some fans thought that the person fighting Wanda could be Tom Cruise’s Iron Man variant or Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Zoomed in screenshots show that the variant isn’t a white character so it makes perfect that Rambeau will be the one fighting Wanda. Iron Man isn’t known for having yellowish laser shoot out of him either so it does seem that it is Rambeau instead of Iron Man:

… definitely not superior iron man

… definitely not superior iron man pic.twitter.com/x3O05cUWIS — James (@_james_decent) April 11, 2022

While this is exciting, one thing to note is that Wanda looks very different from the other parts of the trailer. For starters, she has brown hair in this fight and is wearing normal clothes. On top of that, her face is covered with blood. It’s likely that Rambeau is fighting a variant of Wanda that is seen talking to the Scarlet Witch in one of the trailers.

While this is exciting, it’s also confusing why Rambeau would be fighting Wanda. It seems that this is Wanda before becoming the Scarlet Witch so why would Rambeau attack her? Is Rambeau an evil variant? It’s possible that this is the case and it would explain why Rambeau would attack this variant rather than the Scarlet Witch even though it seems that she would be the most dangerous.

It’s possible that Rambeau actually works for the Illuminati as fans have expected Tom Cruise’s Iron Man to be a part of the secret society. The Illuminati could be trying to stop Wanda from becoming the Scarlet Witch in that universe. This would make sense as the Illuminati normally try to stop major threats and it seems that the MCU will use the secret society to be the peacekeepers of the Multiverse as Strange will encounter various dangerous threats trying to take over the world now.

Marvel fans will have to wait and find out what the Rambeau variant is actually doing in the movie, but it will be interesting to see if Doctor Strange 2 will have a direct connection to The Marvels since Rambeau is known to have her next MCU appearance there.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think Doctor Strange 2 will have an evil variant of Monica Rambeau? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

