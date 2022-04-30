Marvel Fans Beg ‘Baby Driver’ Edgar Wright to Direct Abandoned ‘Fantastic Four’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, with countless directors and writers joining the Marvel Studios’ arsenal every day. Still, fans beg one legendary director to pick up the now abandoned Fantastic Four movie.

Edgar Wright is one of the most beloved and studied 21st-century filmmakers. With instant classics like Hot Fuzz (2007), Shaun of the Dead (2004), and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) in his catalog, Baby Driver (2017) director Edgar Wright is a fan favorite when it comes to experiencing the cinema as it was intended: on the big screen.

Edgar Wright is a film purist and downright film nerd who exudes that cinematic confidence that’s lost in most directors.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) director Jon Watts unexpectedly exiting Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie, the Marvel Universe requires a new superhero director.

Fans are now tossing Edgar Wright’s name into the mix, begging The World’s End (2013) director to rejoin the MCU:

Edgar Wright for Fantastic 4 job. Cast Simon Pegg and Nick frost and Johnny storm and the Thing and watch box office explode

Another Marvel fan wrote:

Can we get Edgar Wright in the MCU now?

More fans are all for an Edgar Wright takeover:

YES YES YES YES GIMME GIMME I WANT IT

Another fan shares:

Give Edgar Wright a call. He was going to do Ant-Man…perhaps he’d do well with Fantastic Four 🤔

One more fan shares:

Marvel please atone and give us Edgar Wright’s Fantastic Four

Though not many fans know, writer/director Edgar Wright penned the original screenplay for Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man (2015). Wright was set to direct the film with his iconic visual style, but creative differences between him and Marvel Studios reportedly resulted in Wright respectfully walking away from the project.

The Mandalorian season two finale director Peyton Reed eventually took up the reigns. Reed now has all three Ant-Man films, including the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), under his belt.

Nonetheless, the bad taste left in Wright’s mouth after Ant-Man would most likely prohibit him from rejoining the MCU and bringing a blockbuster classic with that beautiful Edgar Wright style with Fantastic Four.

Nonetheless, every Marvel fan has the wright to dream, so here’s to a beloved director like Edgar Wright joining the Marvel Collection to pick up Fantastic Four.

Jon Watts Leaves Fantastic Four

Jon Watts is one of the most beloved Marvel directors to date after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) blew every Marvel fan’s mind, especially with the groundbreaking addition of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

After The Walt Disney Company announced that Marvel Studios would be rebooting The Fantastic Four with director Jon Watts, fans rejoiced and finally had hope for the tumultuous live-action interpretations of this classic superhero group.

Now, however, Fantastic Four has become Marvel’s forgotten project following the departure of Jon Watts as director:

Jon Watts exits as director on #FantasticFour

Deadline reports:

Jon Watts has withdrawn as the director of Fantastic Four, the reinvention of the venerable Marvel Comics series at Marvel Studios and Disney. Watts just directed Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film that grossed $1.89 billion to become the sixth highest grossing film of all-time. Nothing sinister here; Watts just needs a break from the superhero realm after completing the Spidey trilogy with Tom Holland and Zendaya. He had expected to make Fantastic Four his next film, the third feature iteration of that franchise and first since Disney acquired Fox, which controlled the franchise. Watts has spent the better part of the last decade directing and promoting the Spider-Man films, after being hired off Cop Car, a small budget indie thriller that premiered at 2015 Sundance. He needs a breather.

Following Watt’s massive jump from low-budget indie films such as his Cop Car (2015) film, the Spider-Man director reportedly needs a break from furthering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its unending twists of new movies.

Nonetheless, Watts is reportedly still on board for a Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Zendaya — resting up before hitting Marvel’s New York again.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

