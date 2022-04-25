“Thanos Would Be Scared,” Marvel Actor Elon Musk Purchases Twitter for $44 Billion

Posted on by Alex Lue
(l-r) gwyneth paltrow as pepper potts, robert downey jr as tony stark, and elon musk as himself in iron man 2

The online world is changing forever with the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but how the MCU grows will look different following the purchase of Twitter for over $40 billion by Marvel’s own Elon Musk.

Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man
Billionaire, entrepreneur, inventor, business magnate. Who comes to mind? For many, superhero Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) fills up those words with his charismatic, playboy charm spread throughout numerous Marvel movies, including Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

For others, Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company creator Elon Musk come to mind when those words are said.

robert downey jr as tony stark
Elon Musk has long been deemed the “real-life” Tony Stark, to the dismay of many Marvel fans, but his latest historic business move proves that he’s as bold as Stark in many regards:

Twitter has been sold to Elon Musk for $44 billion.

Elon Musk famously camoed in Iron Man 2 (2011) for a very brief moment, forever becoming a part of the MCU:

While Musk went under the radar for many viewers of Iron Man 2, his small cameo is now infamous, with some wondering if Musk survived Thanos’ snap.

Some Marvel fans, however, are happy with Musk becoming the “real” Tony Stark after purchasing Twitter for a reported $44 billion:

Remember when we all thought it’d be neat if Elon Musk turned into a real life Tony Stark so much so that he had a cameo in iron man 2?

Another Twitter user wrote:

imagine being the lame elon musk and not being as cool and swag as tony stark who would have just made his own better platform

These views don’t represent all Marvel fans, as some feel Musk truly is the real Tony Stark:

Elon Musk = real-life Tony Stark.

Change my mind

Another fan wrote:

Elon Musk is Tony Stark without the iron suit + extra billions to spare.

Thanos would be scared of Elon.

With so much changing around the world, it’s fascinating to see Marvel actors (albeit a cameo) move on to substantial business ventures such as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye (left) and Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man (right)
The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).
tom holland as peter parker (left) and robert downey jr as tony stark (right)
Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Elon Musk is the real Tony Stark? Let us know in the comments below!

