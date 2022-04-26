Steve Martin Attacked Over ‘King Tut’ Skit, Disney Heiress Backs Him Up

Legendary comedian, actor, and banjo player is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood history, with countless fans thanking him for a fulfilled childhood. Nonetheless, the few have to find anything to “cancel” the actor over, but fans aren’t letting Steve Martin go anywhere, including Abigail Disney.

From nowhere, Steve Martin was trending on Twitter, with resurfaced footage of the actor performing his infamous King Tut routine on Saturday Night Live in 1978.

Martin meant no harm to disrespect the Egyptian community. At the time of the televised skit, a national exhibit of King Tutankhamun was traveling across the USA and taking up much of the country’s headlines.

Capitalizing on this moment, Steve Martin produced one of the most memorable and hilarious SNL skits in history:

The comedic bit was so popular that Steve Martin sold over 1,000,000 copies of the single, which reached #17 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

In modern times, however, Martin’s King Tut has offended some viewers, leading to a random trend of Steve Martin on Twitter.

Upon further research, the original complaints were never found, but plenty of support for Martin was spread throughout social media, including a comment from Disney’s own Abigail Disney:

Don’t you people even TRY that whole Steve Martin’s not funny routine around me or I will have to hurt you. Hurt you bad.

Another Steve Martin fan wrote:

The (non-) controversy that Steve Martin’s King Tut doesn’t hold up is amusing. In ’78 there was a traveling King Tut exhibit that was a huge national thing. So Martin did a song about King Tut in the manner of ‘Alley Oop’ as a joke on the hype. You literally had to be there!

Another user wrote:

In other news. I won’t be canceling Steve Martin over a 70s comedy bit that was culturally relevant and an incisive take on commercialism of something that was relevant at the time. Good grief there are far more pertinent things to warrant your anger and ire happening right now.

Steve Martin is a Disney Legend, Academy Award winner, and Grammy Winner. He got his early start in the comedic business at the Merlin’s Magic Shop in Fantasyland at Disneyland in the 1960s. Martin would later appear in iconic films such as Father of the Bride (1991), Pink Panther (2006), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), and The Jerk (1979).

The Steep Canyon Rangers bluegrass band frontman and Bright Star showriter aren’t going anywhere, especially with Hulu’s insanely popular Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short being renewed for a second season!

Do you think Steve Martin is a hilarious comedian? Comment below!

