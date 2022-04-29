‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield Admits Crazy Fact After Will Smith Assault

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) actor Andrew Garfield is one of the most beloved entertainers. Still, after Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Garfield became one of the most popular stars in the world.
Andrew Garfield was reportedly the fourth most talked about person on social media (behind Will Smith, Chris Rock, and Jada Pinkett Smith) during the 2022 Academy Awards, thanks mainly to a meme floating around that Garfield was talking to his friends, particularly Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland after Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on live television:
At tonight’s Oscar’s, Andrew Garfield quickly texts Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too.
At tonight's Oscar's, Andrew Garfield quickly texts Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too. #spiderman #vesseloflove #willsmithoscars #WillAndChris #willsmithchrisrock #nft #nfts #ChrisRockvsWillsmith pic.twitter.com/HypOzkZs1t
— NuWorld Crypto (Shawn C) (@nuworldcrypto) March 28, 2022
Since the momentous event, Will Smith has been banned from all Academy Awards events over the next ten years, as well as Smith issued an official apology to Rock, the Williams family, and more.
Nonetheless, the most excellent photo of Andrew Garfield on his phone after the incident destroyed the internet.
What began as a meme turned into a fact, as Andrew Garfield just confirmed that he was, in fact, texting about the Smith-Rock slap:
Andrew Garfield confirms he was texting his friends in this viral photo post-Oscars slap.
“I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this’. And everyone’s texting me, asking me…like what the vibe in the room is.”
(Source: https://t.co/vQwA7lZmRq) pic.twitter.com/TMePFrHmFc
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 28, 2022
Garfield fans were quick to jump on the occasion:
The Andrew-Tobey-Tom group chat
— Adrián 🇵🇦🏳️🌈 (@swshriv) April 28, 2022
Another fan wrote:
Andrew Garfield & Zendaya we’re both definitely texting each other in the Spider-Man Group Chat about what in the hell just happened!
— Josh ❤️ Moon Knight & Halo #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 28, 2022
Andrew Garfield’s full quote from The View reads:
“So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this. And everyone’s texting me, asking me, you know, what they’re asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that.”
When Garfield thought he was safe from the camera, the internet was gifted with one of their favorite Andrew Garfield memes.
More about King Richard
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena Williams, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them.
The Gemini Man (2019), Collateral Beauty (2016), Bad Boys (1995), Muhammad Ali (1995), and Wild Wild West (1999) actor were comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles during a commercial break following the incident with Chris Rock, making way for the actor to compose himself before accepting his award for Best Actor and giving the spotlight to Jessica Chastain.
The Mohammed Ali (2001) actor is turning the page in this chapter of his life, citing in an Instagram post, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness… I am a work in progress.”
More About Andrew Garfield
With Andrew Garfield recently confirming that he’s taking a “holiday” from acting (just a few months, according to the actor), every Marvel fan is eager to see when Garfield will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his infamous The Amazing Spider-Man 3, rumored to feature Emma Stone.
After completing Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021), Through the Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Under the Banner of Heaven, Andrew Garfield confirms that he needs to reset and recharge before jumping back into acting.
Nonetheless, fans can’t wait to see Garfield reprise his role of Peter Parker and swing through Marvel’s New York as the Marvel Collection grows amongst Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, especially with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).
The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).
Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.