‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield Admits Crazy Fact After Will Smith Assault

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) actor Andrew Garfield is one of the most beloved entertainers. Still, after Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Garfield became one of the most popular stars in the world.

Andrew Garfield was reportedly the fourth most talked about person on social media (behind Will Smith, Chris Rock, and Jada Pinkett Smith) during the 2022 Academy Awards, thanks mainly to a meme floating around that Garfield was talking to his friends, particularly Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland after Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on live television:

At tonight’s Oscar’s, Andrew Garfield quickly texts Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too.

Since the momentous event, Will Smith has been banned from all Academy Awards events over the next ten years, as well as Smith issued an official apology to Rock, the Williams family, and more.

Nonetheless, the most excellent photo of Andrew Garfield on his phone after the incident destroyed the internet.

What began as a meme turned into a fact, as Andrew Garfield just confirmed that he was, in fact, texting about the Smith-Rock slap:

Andrew Garfield confirms he was texting his friends in this viral photo post-Oscars slap. “I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this’. And everyone’s texting me, asking me…like what the vibe in the room is.”

Garfield fans were quick to jump on the occasion:

The Andrew-Tobey-Tom group chat

Another fan wrote:

Andrew Garfield & Zendaya we’re both definitely texting each other in the Spider-Man Group Chat about what in the hell just happened!

Andrew Garfield’s full quote from The View reads:

“So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this. And everyone’s texting me, asking me, you know, what they’re asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that.”

When Garfield thought he was safe from the camera, the internet was gifted with one of their favorite Andrew Garfield memes.

