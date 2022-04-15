Fans Beg Universal Studios to Replace Iconic Attraction Following Will Smith Assault

The Universal Orlando Resort is one of the most thrilling destinations in Florida, rivaling The Walt Disney World Resort with its two award-winning theme parks, water Park, and countless attractions. But one attraction, in particular, is facing some backlash following Will Smith’s assault at the 2022 Oscars.

The Hollywood world was rocked after Oscar-winner Will Smith (King Richard, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) slapped presenter and comedian Chris Rock on live television.

Following a G.I. Jane 2 joke made by Rock towards Jada Pinkett Smith, making a low blow to her hairless caused by alopecia, husband Will Smith interrupted the 2022 Oscars to slap Chris Rock.

The incident destroyed the internet, with calls of cancellations for Will Smith being made.

After the I Am Legend (2007) actor made an official apology to Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially banned Will Smith from future Oscar events for the next 10 years.

Will Smith’s public image is forever tarnished, unfortunately. Smith is one of the most iconic and recognizable actors in history, making his way into all aspects of entertainment, including theme parks.

Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando theme Park — home of Diagon Alley of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Simpsons at Springfield, USA, and E.T. Adventure — is one of the most famous pieces of entertainment at the massive Resort.

After getting off the breathtaking Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Men in Black (1997) fans can enjoy the thrills of New York City streets as they fight off an invasion of dangerous aliens.

This classic shoot-em-up attraction allows Guests to use S4 Alienators to vanquish any intruders, allowing Park attendants of all ages to enjoy the thrills of MIB and more.

Following the Will Smith incident at the Oscars, this Men in Black attraction isn’t the same for some Guests.

In a recent Twitter post from Universal Orlando, some fans are calling for the replacement of Men in Black: Alien Attack:

I think it’s time for them to retire at 22.

Another user wrote:

Needs to be retired and so does simpsons.

On the official Instagram of Universal Orlando Resort, more fans shared their opinions about the future of this beloved attraction, with one fan, @steelcitytoday, writing:

I bet Will Smith wishes he could use that memory eraser device on the whole world right about now.