Universal Smacked With $250 Million Lawsuit Over New Epic Universe Plans

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of constructing what will be the largest Universal Park in the world.

The Epic Universe was announced back in 2019 and is now set to be completed in 2025. While Universal Orlando ran into construction delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems this isn’t the only hurdle the company is having to deal with.

Florida Politics recently reported that Universal is being smacked with a massive $250 million lawsuit over the land at the Epic Universe.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday, Fourth Watch Acquisitions, a Georgia real estate entertainment development company, revealed it is suing Universal and Universal City Property Management for more than $250 million in alleged damages.

Fourth Watch Acquisitions says it was under contract to buy 135 acres for $125 million from Universal City Property Management, or UCPM. An agreement was made in September 2017 and the closing was set for early May 2018. However, that never happened.

UCPM sold the land to Universal Orlando in April, just weeks before the deal with Fourth Watch Acquisitions was supposed to be finalized.

Fourth Watch says it had planned to get into the theme park business but was cut out of the deal. The lawsuit alleges the nature of the deal could allow Universal to “also eliminate a competitive threat in the theme park industry”

“By acquiring the Land, Universal could link large swaths of previous unconnected land it owned into a contiguous tract suitable for a large-scale entertainment property development,” the Fourth Watch lawsuit said.

While nothing except Super Nintendo World has been confirmed, the Epic Universe is rumored to house a Classic Monster Land, DreamWorks land, and another addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In addition, Universal Orlando has plans to construct multiple hotels, including a Resort at the back of the theme park, as well as several other properties just across from the Epic Universe.

