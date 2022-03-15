Universal Fans Concerned Epic Universe May Leave Other Parks Abandoned

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of building what will be the largest Universal Park in the world.

The Epic Universe, set to open in 2025, is under construction and is set to bring major competition to Walt Disney World Resort as Universal Orlando continues to expand its footprint in the Orlando area.

While nothing except Super Nintendo World has been confirmed, the Epic Universe is rumored to house a Classic Monster Land, DreamWorks land, and another addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

While the exciting new theme park will bring with it thrilling new IPs, stunning worlds, and state-of-the-art technology, some Universal fans are concerned about what might happen to the current Universal Parks– Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay– when the Epic Universe opens.

User U/MovieFanZ5026 recently posted a Reddit thread where they shared concerns that all the focus might go only towards the Epic Universe, rather than the current Universal Parks.

So I know that the big focus will be on epic universe in a couple of years. Could there be an issue of after that park opens that studios and IOA will be thought of as only secondary parks and not much focus will be given to them anymore? Will all of the focus only go towards epic universe?

Universal Orlando has many attractions at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure that likely will need to be updated and refreshed in the future. Toon Lagoon and the Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure are likely suspects for new rides and IPs in the future, while MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Fast & Furious: SuperCharged, the KidZone, and whatever ends up the Fear Factor Live current space will be attractions to watch for updates at Universal Studios Florida in the future.

It’s certainly understandable to be concerned about how Universal Orlando will handle adding the Epic Universe to its portfolio while maintaining its current Parks, especially with the new area being a 10-minute drive away from where everything at Universal Orlando Resort currently resides, but it should be noted that Walt Disney World Resort has successfully managed to keep four theme parks and two water parks up-to-date and there has been nothing mentioned from Universal Orlando that it plans on abandoning the current theme parks in the future once the Epic Universe is up-and-running.

Do you think the Epic Universe’s opening will have an adverse effect on other Universal Parks? Let us know in the comments.

