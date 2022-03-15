Universal Confirms Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Experience Closed Indefinitely

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is full of magical experiences that bring in Guests from all around the world.

Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida are two world-class experiences that are completely immersive and unique.

Attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, the Hogwarts Express, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure pull the Wizarding World together.

However, it seems one experience in the Wizarding World may continue to be indefinitely closed for a while.

Universal Orlando Resort recently replied to a Guest on Twitter who was asking if the preshow for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure would return. Unfortunately, Universal Orlando does not have any information on when it might return.

Hi Adam, We apologize for any disappointment. This experience is currently not available, and we do not have information on when it will return, at this time. Please know, your feedback will be documented and shared with the proper Leadership Teams.

Since the pandemic, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has sporadically run the preshow, but it has been less often than many Universal Orlando fans would like.

Many are probably unaware that the attraction even has a preshow, but it does and it’s supposed to take place in the showroom just prior to boarding. It features Author and Hagrid attempting to prep the motorbikes before you ride through the Forbidden Forest.

Unfortunately, with the massive lines that continue to form at the attraction, adding in the preshow would make the line queue even longer and that seems to be the reason why Universal Orlando has removed the preshow for the time being. Every now and then, you may see it run but a regular running of the show is not likely to return for quite some time.

