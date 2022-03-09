Universal Gives Secret Tips For How To Best Enjoy Wizarding World Of ‘Harry Potter’

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and iconic attractions.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpsons Ride, MEN IN Black: Alien Attack, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and more are all incredible rides that Guests love to experience when visiting the Universal Parks.

However, no trip would be complete without visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida are immersive experiences that allow Guests to be a part of the magic.

Universal Orlando Resort recently posted a guide on how to experience the Wizarding World of Harry Potter like a Hogwarts student.

The first piece of advice given is to experience Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, located at Universal Studios Florida, first.

Any young witch or wizard planning on attending Hogwarts will need to be equipped with the best school supplies, but before we get started, there’s the matter of money. Why don’t we tour Gringotts Wizarding Bank to decide if you’re ready to acquire some wizarding currency?Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts is a thrill ride that will have usnavigating perilous subterranean vaults and coming face-to-face with Bellatrix Lestrange and Voldemort himself. That said, we’ve heard it is the safest place on earth for anything we want to keep safe, so we should probably check it out.

Unless you’re staying on-site at a Universal Orlando Resort Hotel, it does make a lot of sense to get over to Escape from Gringotts first. It is typically going to have the second-longest wait of any attraction in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and if you can get there early, it allows you to beat some of the major lines that will form for the ride.

After, Universal Orlando recommends enjoying some of the unique experiences of Diagon Alley like Madam Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions, Ollivanders Wand Shop, and Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes. Enjoying a hearty British meal at the Leaky Cauldron and some Butterbeer icecream at Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour is a must before heading on to the next portion of the day, PLATFORM 9 ¾.

Universal notes that you’ll have to have a Park-to-Park pass to board the Hogwarts Express, but there’s certainly something magical about walking straight through the barrier and onto the platform.

Here, we’ll walk straight through the barrier and onto Platform 9 ¾ just like Hogwarts students have been doing every September 1st for decades. Once aboard the scarlet steam engine, we’ll sit in a snuggly compartment and maybe experience some surprises along the way.

Now, after a short ride over to Hogwarts Express, you’ll catch your first glimpse of Hogwarts as you walk through Hogsmeade Village.

Universal recommends going ahead and enjoying Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey before heading over to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

This story coaster will not only teach us about Blast-Ended Skrewts, Centaurs, and Unicorns, but it will fly us deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest with a total of seven launches that can reach up to 50 miles per hour!

Keep in mind that Hagrid’s consistently shows the longest wait of any ride in either Universal’s Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios Florida.

Waiting until the late afternoon or evening can prove to be helpful as some of the crowds disappear, but you should expect to wait in this line queue no matter when you go. Riding the coaster around twilight or nighttime is a ton of fun, but you should make plans based on having to wait through the queue to ride.

Finally, after enjoying time in Hogsmeade, you can close out the night by taking in a glimpse of The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle.

Before you leave The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, I recommend celebrating with one last spectacle by gathering to see The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle. We’ll watch in awe as projections are cast against the magical backdrop of the castle to the tune of heart-swelling, familiar melodies. All four houses are celebrated, so be sure to show up loud and proud for your colors.

What do you love most about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

