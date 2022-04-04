Universal Fans Say Attraction Starring Will Smith Is Different After Oscars Incident

There has been a lot going on in the world of Will Smith as of late.

The famous actor, known for his role in the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as many others including the recent Disney film Aladdin (2019), has been the subject of much criticism and discussion as of late following an incident at the Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock after a joke was made about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Universal Orlando Resort even sent out a savage Tweet following the incident and, since that point, Will Smith has resigned from the Academy.

Many Universal Orlando fans still note that Smith can be seen every day at MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, the beloved attraction at Universal Studios Florida. However, many have noted that the ride is not quite the same anymore.

“Getting the Neuralyzer on the MIB ride hits different now,” User U/Dnr_Av said in a Reddit thread.

Another cleverly played the line from Will Smith at the Oscars when he told Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***in mouth.”

“Keep my high score, outchyo mouth,” User U/fury_1945 said.

MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack opened in April of 2000 and has been a staple at Universal Studios Florida since it opened. The ride is based on the series that stars Will Smith (Agent J) and Tommy Lee Jones (Agent K).

While the ride remains a beloved attraction in the Universal Park, there have been rumors that it could be replaced in the future. At 22 years old, it would stand to reason that the attraction could be one of the next to go once the Epic Universe is completed in 2025.

Universal’s official description of MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack reads:

Wipe Out the Scum of the Universe. New York has been hit by an epidemic of aliens and it’s up to you, Agent Trainee, to blast them into oblivion. Use your laser gun to zap those little suckers and rack up points before they zap back at you, sending your car spinning out of control. With the fate of the Earth in your hands, you’ll become a full-fledged MEN IN BLACK™ agent.

