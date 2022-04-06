Will Smith Fears Being “Fully Canceled,” Reportedly Struggles to Find Work

Actor Will Smith made history after slapping presenter Chris Rock on live television during the 2022 Oscars. Now, the actor is afraid of being “fully cancelled.”

King Richard (2021) actor Oscar-winner Will Smith (Richard Williams) did slap actor Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a low blow to Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss, claiming that she’s making a G.I. Jane (1997) remake.

Husband Will Smith interrupted Chris Rock’s comedic bit with a swift blow to the face, but before he laughed at the joke and later cussed out the actor, yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of yo f***king mouth!”:

Here’s the moment Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

Though Will Smith hit Chris Rock, the Academy did nothing but censor explicit language in America’s live broadcast. Reports confirmed that the Oscars almost escorted Will Smith out of the awards ceremony, but not before he took home the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

In his acceptance speech, Smith made an apology to the Academy and a bold statement that rocked the internet:

“I want to be a vessel for love.” “I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. I’m not crying from winning an award, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people… The entire William’s family.”

On April 1, 2022, Smith resigned from the Academy, leaving the Motion Pictures organization following rumors that he would be banned from appearing at future events.

Now, the actor reportedly fears being canceled with many of his upcoming movies being shelved:

“His biggest fear is that he’s in the process of being fully canceled, and there’s nothing he can really do about it except sit back, suck up his punishment like a man and try to atone however he can.”

An inside source tells Us Weekly that Will Smith fears being fully canceled following the tumultuous aftershock of online hate, harassment, and backlash following his aggressive moment at the Oscars.

The source continues:

“He feels terrible and is trying not to panic, but seeing his roles put on ice has been a hugely bitter pill to swallow.”

Fans were shocked, many of whom have supported Will Smith since his start with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and more. Now, the actor is struggling to find work:

Will Smith received 40 pages of the script for ‘BAD BOYS 4’ before the #Oscars and now the film has been put on pause.

Another Will Smith project, FAST & LOOSE from Netflix, has paused its efforts to find a director following Will Smith’s actions.

The Hollywood Reporter shares Will Smith’s full testament:

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

The Gemini Man (2019), Collateral Beauty (2016), Bad Boys (1995), Muhammad Ali (1995), and Wild Wild West (1999) actor was comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles during a commercial break following the incident with Chris Rock, making way for the actor to compose himself before accepting his award and giving the spotlight to Jessica Chastain.

While Smith is one of the most popular stars in the world, his actions are uneraseable from the public eye.

