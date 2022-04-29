Benedict Cumberbatch Just Changed the Fate of ‘Doctor Strange’

Marvel’s own Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed a vast fan theory concerning his Doctor Strange character that answers numerous questions for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Marvel’s animated series What If…? ushered in a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Multiverse, expanding known realities into alternate universes that are now reshaping the current MCU than fans enjoy in theaters are more.

In episode four, What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?, the MCU was introduced into an alternate version of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), one that lost the love of his life, Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

As a result of his immense guilt and remorse, Strange dived far too deep into the mysticism of the universe and unlocked deadly realities and evil creatures (some of which appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) to save the love of his life.

Nonetheless, no matter how hard he tried, Strange could never correct his past:

A grief-stricken Doctor Strange uses the Eye of Agamotto in a dangerous effort to change the past.

Due to his immense greed, Strange would be forever trapped as his prisoner, never able to reunite with Christine again.

As The Watcher (Jeffery Wright) states to Strange Supreme, “Meddling with time and events only leads to more destruction.”

Nonetheless, Strange Supreme was ultimately freed in a turn of events by the finale of What If…?, when The Watcher enlisted him and the Multiverse’s finest heroes to stop a destructive, undefeatable Ultron (Ross Marquan). Upon Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Arnim Zola (Toby Jones) disobeying the constructs of reality to obtain the Infinity Stones, Strange Supreme then traps the two in the same crystal dimension for eternity — keeping the Multiverse intact.

The only catch is that this Strange Supreme would be doomed to watch over Zola and Killmonger for a reminder of the Multiverse’s existence.

As a result, every Marvel fan was questioning the specifications of the Strange Supreme seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

While many assumed that this was the same Strange Supreme from What If…?, Benedict Cumerbabtch just confirmed the opposite:

“[Sinister Strange] is nothing that you’ve seen before. What If…? is a beautiful riff of a potential. And this is something different.”

The “villain” of Multiverse of Madness is not Strange Supreme but rather Sinister Strange. While this is a fact that some fans have known for quite some time, hearing Cumberbatch confirm that there are still numerous Stranges to explore is both compelling and confusing.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a week away, fans are prepping to see Stephen Strange, Sinister Strange, Zombie Strange, and Defender Stream, with who knows how many other Stranges are being kept a secret.

On top of that, with Sinister Strange and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) kicking down the Multiverse doors to come after the ex-Sorcerer Supreme and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), it’s clear that Marvel Studios has countless surprises for fans up their sleeves.

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange's, including Sinister Strange, Strange Supreme, etc.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

