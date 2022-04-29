Marvel Needs to Get Their Act Together, Fails to Edit ‘Doctor Strange’ Scene

Marvel fails to edit a glaring mistake from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Fans have been overwhelmed with the number of trailers and clips for the upcoming MCU movie. Some fans feel that Marvel may be going overboard and outright spoiling major cameos, but Marvel doesn’t seem to care. Yesterday, a trailer dropped before it was supposed to and fans thought Marvel meant for it to drop after the movie, but the studio released it today.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be exploring the Multiverse and fans are eager to see all the major surprises that Marvel has in store for fans. So far, fans know that the Illuminati will have a large role in the movie and so will Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. It seems that the movie will be jam-packed and that Marvel won’t be wasting a single moment.

With such a short runtime, fans worry that Marvel may have cut too many of the reported cameos, but fans won’t know for sure until after seeing the movie. Doctor Strange 2 boasts a grand, yet personal story with Marvel believing it will be bigger than Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) combined.

Now fans have noticed in the recent scene posted from Doctor Strange 2 that the same extra can be seen running away from Strange around four times in 30 seconds:

GET THAT SCREENTIME

Even though this is quite hilarious seeing the extra run from the same place four times, it’s still lazy work and sadly this is the first scene shown to fans about the movie. Knowing how large and crazy, Doctor Strange 2 will be, fans might begin to worry that the rest of the movie will be littered with inconsistencies as Marvel just can’t keep up.

With how the MCU is structured, Doctor Strange 2 had to keep the same release date or else push back other MCU films that will connect to the movie. While this can be frustrating, Marvel does tend to keep editing the movie even when it is showing in theaters. For example, No Way Home had a few scenes changed during its theatrical release.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Related:

Are you worried about Doctor Strange 2? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.