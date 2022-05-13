Marvel’s Controversial ‘Doctor Strange’ Character Receiving “Standalone Project”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) was engulfed in controversies when numerous Middle Eastern nations banned the Marvel movie for LGBTQ undertones with one character. Now, that character is possibly getting her series.

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) undoubtedly stole the Doctor Strange show in Multiverse of Madness, taking up a large portion of screentime and character development with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Chavez is the catalyst of the collapsing Multiverse and MacGuffin of the entire film, forcing Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to jump throughout countless universes to protect the young interdimensional being from a bloodthirsty Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Studios revealed America Chavez’s lost parents to be two women, confirming the character’s LGBTQ roots with a pride pin on her famous star jacket.

Nonetheless, Arab Nations such as Egypt requested that Marvel cut out the scene of Chavez’s two moms altogether, causing a broil of controversy and online hate aimed toward actress Xochitl Gomez.

Marvel refused, and the scenes are there today, resulting in the ban of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in various Middle Eastern countries.

Now, Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron touches on the future of America Chavez and the possibility of the character receiving her Disney+ series:

#DoctorStrange writer Michael Waldron has teased #MarvelStudios' possible #AmericaChavez standalone project: "Getting into the real specificity of her with her parents… you'd rather answer when you're getting into America's solo outing…" Full quote: https://t.co/OkqBJo1Zgo pic.twitter.com/pjFFyGyFVs — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 12, 2022

Following the “mystery to be solved,” Sam Raimi sets up in the film, Marvel Studios has some open doors to take America through:

“Yeah, that’s definitely me collaborating with Marvel and with Sam. Really, that is as much about trying to drive America’s story in this film, as it is attempting to set up a mystery to be solved in the future. She’s somebody without a family. That’s what she’s searching for.”

While sitting down with Vanity Fair, Waldron confirms that Marvel Studios “set up the next chapter” of America Chavez’s story that could be solved in a limited series:

“And that’s what she finds—surprisingly—in our Doctor Strange and Wong. She finds a home in Kamar-Taj at the end. When it’s all said and done, it looks kind of tidy. We also set up the next chapter in the America Chavez story.”

Michael Waldron then drops that America is getting her own “solo outing” to develop her complex story further:

“Getting into the real specificity of her with her parents came a little bit later in the process. It felt, at least to me initially, that maybe we should hold some of that back. It felt like the sort of stuff you’d rather answer when you’re getting into America’s solo outing. But as we continued to build the story, we found that we wanted to know more about her. And, really, Strange would want to know more about her. It was just honest to their relationship and conversations.”

Marvel “wanted to know more about her,” and many Marvel fans. It’s clear that America Chavez’s superhero future is bright, and every Marvel fan could be receiving a Chavez streaming series shortly.

