Marvel Fans Hate NEW ‘Captain Marvel’ Character Change, Series “Absolute Mess”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a full sprint with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but things seem to be crashing down with the upcoming Ms. Marvel series. Especially after Kevin Feige’s recent comment on the titular character’s superpower change.

The MCU is expanding with various branches of superheroes such as the Young Avengers, Eternals (2021), Mutants (X-Men), and The Marvels (2023), an upcoming Marvel movie set to connect to the Secret Invasion series directly, and more.

Nonetheless, with so much at stake with the Multiverse, Marvel seems to be playing it safe with the upcoming Ms. Marvel Disney+ streaming series starring the controversial Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Kamala Khan is a beloved superhero and valuable Avenger, but groundbreaking changes to the character’s iconic superpowers, mainly her enlarged hands, are making waves:

Kevin Feige says Ms. Marvel’s powers are “not an exact translation” from the comics, adding that the reason “is specific to the MCU.” “If you want big, giant hands and arms, well they’re here in spirit, if not in stretchy, plastic-type ways.”

Now with Kevin Feige’s most recent statement on the show’s drastic change from the Marvel comics, many fans are downright boycotting the series:

What an absolute mess

Another fan writes:

I don’t wanna watch this. Can we go directly to I am groot?

Another fan points out:

Sorry Kevin you took a L with this one. It’s not about wanting to see “giant hands and stretchy arms”. The weird and visually awkward nature of the embiggening powers differentiates her from the more glamorous-looking, powerful heroes she idolizes.

Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) play integral roles in each other’s respective lives and are a collective force in the upcoming The Marvels film starring another Captain Marvel (Teyonah Parris).

With so much at stake with the live-action debut of Kamala Khan, it’s clear that Kevin Feige’s recent remarks on Marvel Studios aiming to avoid the “stretchy, plastic-type ways” of the character will inadvertently drag down Captain Marvel’s reputation and more. Considering that a portion of the Marvel fanbase dislikes the Captain Marvel character, it’s clear that Ms. Marvel needs to set a new course for these heroes.

More about Ms. Marvel

Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s looked up to.

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series introducing Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she always looked up to.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Monica Rambeau (Teyonan Parris), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.