Marvel Seemingly Cuts Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ from ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is undoubtedly one of the most impactful and revolutionary Marvel movies to hit the screen in terms of endgame consequences. Still, fan-favorite Asgardian Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was seemingly cut from the movie.

Marvel fans are sharing on social media that this Doctor Strange sequel didn’t feature enough “Multiverse” or “Madness,” despite its namesake.

Countless fake reports of various characters, such as Ghost Rider, Deadpool, and Superior Iron Man, appear in the movie to many viewers, leading to some harsh reviews.

But, Marvel Studios seems to have cut Tom Hiddleston’s Loki character and other Loki series fan favorites from the Marvel movie.

Tom Hiddleston and Loki actress Sophia Di Martino’s (Sylvie) official stunt doubles from the streaming series Loki are listed under the stunt crew list of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on IMDb.

Director Sam Raimi reportedly cut roughly 40 minutes of footage from the jam-packed film, some of which could have featured Loki and his variant/love interest, Sylvie.

It’s bizarre to think that the Marvel streaming series that cracked open the Multiverse with the death of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) wouldn’t have some overarching influence over Doctor Strange, but Mobius (Owen Wilson), He Who Remains, nor Loki were present in the theatrical cut of the film.

Nonetheless, Tom Hiddleston’s stunt double, Matt LaBorde, Sophia Di Martino’s stunt double, Sarah Irwin, and Owen Wilson’s stunt double, Chris Brewster,

Each stunt actor’s IMDb list includes Loki, confirming that LaBorde, Irwin, and Brewster’s names aren’t just random appearances for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ stunts listing.

So the question is why Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie didn’t appear in Multiverse of Madness, especially as Stephen Strange and America Chavez traveled through over 15 alternate timelines and encountered various figures.

Having Loki as a cameo would have undoubtedly pleased virtually every Marvel fan, but the story direction of the character’s inclusion may have felt out of place to Sam Raimi or writer Michael Waldron.

Nonetheless, seeing the actor’s respective stunt doubles credited for Multiverse of Madness confirms that the Marvel characters were in for an action-packed sequence.

Unlike Google searches, IMDb’s credits database is confirmed by studios and recognized as the most accurate index of movie credits for cast and more. Having Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson’s stunt doubles randomly appear in Multiverse of Madness‘ stunt listing would be a vast fluke and unlikely accident.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Sinister Strange, Strange Supreme, etc.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Loki was supposed to be in Doctor Strange? Comment below!