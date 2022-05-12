Sony “Erasing Spider-Man,” Andrew Garfield’s ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Gone Forever

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well received and beloved by virtually every Marvel fan, especially when Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) introduced the Spider-Verse. Sony’s Marvel Universe, on the other hand, is falling apart terribly, and the latest update concerning Spider-Man is detrimental to Andrew Garfield’s Marvel future.

The chances of Andrew Garfield returning for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 are getting slimmer every day. At the height of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fan-led movements on social media called for Sony Pictures to greenlight a TASM 3 for actor Andrew Garfield, completing his web-slinging trilogy that was tragically cut short.

With Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all within the MCU, it’s clear that Marvel Studios, producer Amy Pascal, and Kevin Feige have another Spider-Verse planned for the big screen, with rumors that Avengers: Secret Wars could be the new home of Garfield and Maguire’s characters.

Nonetheless, fans still hope that Andrew Garfield would return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and take on his next big villain, whether Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom to connect the Sony Verse or a new character, such as Kraven the Hunter or Mister Negative.

Early reports also suggested that actress Emma Stone would return to reprise her role of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen from an alternate universe.

The addition of Morbius (2022) ushered in a new opportunity for Peter Parker/Spider-Man to reappear within Sony’s respective Marvel Universe. Still, the latest and most bizarre update to the movie’s infamous post-credit scene cuts out Spider-Man altogether:

In the (stupid) mid-credits scene, Vulture flies up to Morbius, thanks him for meeting w/ him, & says “it has something to do with Spider-Man”. The Spider-Man line has inexplicably been removed from every single print at ALL of my local theaters

Sony has reportedly removed all mentions of Spider-Man from the post-credit scenes of Morbius, in which Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) contracts Dr. Michael Morbius to hunt down Spider-Man, blaming the Multiversal incident that shot Vulture into this universe on Spidey.

It’s unclear why Sony would remove all mentions of Spider-Man from Morbius, especially with director Daniel Espinosa teasing that fans would soon learn which Spider-Man vulture alluded to and which wall-crawling hero would be the antithesis to Venom.

Nonetheless, Spider-Man is entirely gone from Morbius.

This comes after the random shot of Tobey Maguire’s character was spotted with the word “Murderer” spray-painted over it in the first official trailer of Morbius, as well as shots of the OSCORP tower being erased from the final cut of the 5.1/10 IMDb-rated film.

Considering that Andrew Garfield reportedly turned down to return to Sony’s Spider-Man universe before announcing a short break from acting, it’s evident that something lackluster is brewing behind Sony’s doors:

So now they are erasing Spider-Man from their universe lol

Another fan wrote:

Not that it makes sense or has any connection to this, but on the back of the Morbius blu ray it mentions Sony’s universe name and they took “Spider-Man” out of it. So instead of “Sony’s Spider-Man universe” it was “Sony Pictures Marvel Universe”

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Garfield Sinister Six films are undoubtedly put on pause and possibly thrown away altogether, seeing that Sony is reportedly attempting to alienate Morbius and Venom from Spider-Man.

