Marvel Officially Shortens Controversial ‘She-Hulk’ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is drastically expanding with every new series and film, but Marvel Studios has officially shortened the episode count of She-Hulk.

Every Marvel fan can’t wait for new and exciting content to release on Disney+, especially when Marvel alum Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his Matt Murdock role in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Hitting Disney+ on August 17, She-Hulk has sparked a flurry of controversies regarding its CGI and VFX in the official trailer:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as the transforming New York attorney after her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), transfuses live-saving blood into her system after a freak accident.

Nonetheless, the CGI present in the official trailer is turning heads for the wrong reason and the official episode count.

Unlike recent MCU installments, such as Moon Knight, which received a six-episode treatment, She-Hulk takes the crown for the most Marvel Disney+ episodes with a count of nine.

Many reports suggested that She-Hulk would receive ten and early leaks reportedly stated that the anticipated TV show would get ten episodes.

However, Marvel has confirmed that She-Hulk will take Marvel fans into mid-October with nine installments, making way for the upcoming Star Wars series Andor, Marvel’s untitled Werewolf by Night special, The Mandalorian season three, and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Tim Roth returns as Emil Blonsky/Abomination alongside Jameela Jamil (Titania), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Professor Hulk), Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk), and Benedict Wong (Wong) in this Kevin Feige series.

