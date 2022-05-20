Marvel Protects the Feelings of Fragile Fanboys, Tones Down ‘She-Hulk’ Character

In the age of body positivity and inclusivity, the Marvel Cinematic Universe knocks it out of the park in making all viewers and fans feel welcomed. But, new reports indicate that She-Hulk was original “too muscular” for the upcoming series.

The Marvel collection is expanding on August 17th with She-Hulk, the all-new streaming series that’s smashing the internet following its official trailer:

While the internet lost it over She-Hulk’s VFX and CGI quality, the official She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer earned over 78 million views in 24 hours!

Now, however, a special effects artist reportedly working on the series stated that executives demanded that the size of Jennifer Walter’s (Tatiana Maslany) Hulk character be toned down and shrunken, as she was too “muscular”:

RUMOR: #MarvelStudios allegedly requested for #SheHulk to be less muscular during the series’ VFX development: “Apparently she was bigger early on, but the notes kept saying to “‘make her smaller.'”

The rumors of Marvel aiming to “make her smaller” are infuriating and confusing some Marvel fans:

unsurprisingly, a VFX artist confirms she-hulk’s proportions are off due to executive meddling

Another fan writes:

Not nearly as much as she should be

One Marvel fan shares:

It’s too intimidating they need the nerds to have the hots for #Shehulk

While She-Hulk’s stature is incredibly impressive in Marvel comics, her build isn’t the same as Hulk’s or even that of Smart Hulk.

Nonetheless, in the age where new animated characters like Louisa from Disney’s Encanto (2021) are breaking barriers on female body standards, Marvel is reportedly aiming to tone down the build of Jennifer Walter’s She-Hulk superhero.

More about She-Hulk

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

