Marvel Ditches Original ‘Daredevil’ Writers for “Soft Reboot”, Fans Outraged

The Marvel Cinematic Universe broke in half when Marvel Studios announced that Daredevil season four is officially in the works, but Marvel fans are devastated that the original series writers have been replaced.

Every Marvel fan knew that Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) were going to have considerable parts in the future of the MCU when attorney Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The cameo of the blind Hell’s Kitchen attorney was perfectly executed and promised that Charlie Cox and his co-stars would be back for more Daredevil.

The man without fear has a massive future and influence over the Marvel collection, especially with rumors circulating that Charlie Cox is reprising his role of Matt Murdock for the upcoming streaming series She-Hulk and Echo.

Nonetheless, Daredevil is officially back, but Disney is reportedly giving the famous franchise a “soft-reboot” with Deck the Halls (2006) writers:

Matt Corman and Chris Ord (‘Convert Affairs’) will write the ‘DAREDEVIL’ series for Disney+

Matt Corman and Chris Ord (‘Convert Affairs’) will write the ‘DAREDEVIL’ series for Disney+ (Source: https://t.co/B9mIZRkQCJ) pic.twitter.com/V8MZFBMpt2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 19, 2022

Marvel threw a curveball upon announcing that screenwriting partners Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Deck the Halls, Covert Affairs) would be taking on the future of Daredevil, replacing beloved writer and series creator Drew Goodard that saw the series transform throughout its time at Netflix.

While it’s unclear if the original showrunners for Daredevil are returning, as well as why the countless writers for the first three seasons of the series weren’t tapped to pen season four, is unclear, Marvel has faith in Corman and Ord.

Nonetheless, Marvel fans weren’t too keen on new writers with these particular writing credits under their belts, as well as Disney having complete control over Daredevil’s incredibly violent tendencies:

Praying that it’s the level of the Netflix show but I genuinely don’t think it’ll reach those levels again

Praying that it’s the level of the Netflix show but I genuinely don’t think it’ll reach those levels again — 🤷‍♂️ (@Acomicfan52) May 19, 2022

Another fan writes:

You was spittin until you said covert affairs wtf is that !?

You was spittin until you said covert affairs wtf is that !? pic.twitter.com/7OWrfHo6wL — Walters & Murdock: Public Defenders (@ZeroYear97) May 19, 2022

One fan shares:

Not sold on the writers for Daredevil but guess we’ll see

Not sold on the writers for Daredevil but guess we'll see — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) May 19, 2022

Another fan writes:

Marvel Studios: Brings in 5 season Better Call Saul writer and Daredevil writers for Echo also Marvel Studios: WE GOT THE DECK THE HALLS GUYS TO DO DAREDEVIL!

Marvel Studios: Brings in 5 season Better Call Saul writer and Daredevil writers for Echo also Marvel Studios: WE GOT THE DECK THE HALLS GUYS TO DO DAREDEVIL! — John Stewart Green Lantern (@LanternJS) May 19, 2022

Nonetheless, not all Marvel fans are worried about Daredevil season four:

I’m so happy for Charlie Cox. He turned down jobs thinking season 4 would happen years ago. Now he’s going to be a big player in the mcu and soon he’ll get his long overdue new and continued Daredevil series. He’s shown so much love and passion for the character. He deserves this

I’m so happy for Charlie Cox. He turned down jobs thinking season 4 would happen years ago. Now he’s going to be a big player in the mcu and soon he’ll get his long overdue new and continued Daredevil series. He’s shown so much love and passion for the character. He deserves this — Aniq (@aniqrahman) May 19, 2022

Another fan writes:

YES YES LETS GO AFTER ALL THESE YEARS THE GOAT IS BACK THE GOAT IS BACK

YES YES LETS GO AFTER ALL THESE YEARS THE GOAT IS BACK THE GOAT IS BACK#Daredevil https://t.co/Syz1u6o87e pic.twitter.com/0dMqLOAJwG — Jesse (@JessePena108) May 19, 2022

Daredevil remains the highest-rated Marvel series to date and is often cited as one of the greatest live-action Marvel installments in history.

With Daredevil and its classic cast of characters officially a part of the MCU, the future is bright for Matt Murdock to bump into Peter Parker again and the Midnight Sons that features the Punisher and more.

More about Daredevil

Matthew Murdock, blinded by chemicals, is an attorney at day and vigilante by night. He is trained in the martial arts and feuds with criminals in Hell’s Kitchen. As he fights convicts throughout the city, he meets new allies as well as old friends and becomes Daredevil, a symbol of justice for a corrupted city.

Daredevil and The Defenders franchise stars attorney Matt Murdock/vigilante Daredevil, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Elektra (Elodie Yung), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want the entire cast to return for Daredevil? Comment below!