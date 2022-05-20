Marvel Ditches Original ‘Daredevil’ Writers for “Soft Reboot”, Fans Outraged

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe broke in half when Marvel Studios announced that Daredevil season four is officially in the works, but Marvel fans are devastated that the original series writers have been replaced.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Every Marvel fan knew that Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) were going to have considerable parts in the future of the MCU when attorney Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The cameo of the blind Hell’s Kitchen attorney was perfectly executed and promised that Charlie Cox and his co-stars would be back for more Daredevil.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock fighting Kingpin in S3 of Daredevil
Credit: Netflix/Marvel

The man without fear has a massive future and influence over the Marvel collection, especially with rumors circulating that Charlie Cox is reprising his role of Matt Murdock for the upcoming streaming series She-Hulk and Echo.

Nonetheless, Daredevil is officially back, but Disney is reportedly giving the famous franchise a “soft-reboot” with Deck the Halls (2006) writers:

Matt Corman and Chris Ord (‘Convert Affairs’) will write the ‘DAREDEVIL’ series for Disney+

Marvel threw a curveball upon announcing that screenwriting partners Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Deck the Halls, Covert Affairs) would be taking on the future of Daredevil, replacing beloved writer and series creator Drew Goodard that saw the series transform throughout its time at Netflix.

While it’s unclear if the original showrunners for Daredevil are returning, as well as why the countless writers for the first three seasons of the series weren’t tapped to pen season four, is unclear, Marvel has faith in Corman and Ord.

Daredevil and The Punisher working together
Credit: Netflix/Marvel

Nonetheless, Marvel fans weren’t too keen on new writers with these particular writing credits under their belts, as well as Disney having complete control over Daredevil’s incredibly violent tendencies:

Praying that it’s the level of the Netflix show but I genuinely don’t think it’ll reach those levels again

Another fan writes:

You was spittin until you said covert affairs wtf is that !?

One fan shares:

Not sold on the writers for Daredevil but guess we’ll see

Another fan writes:

Marvel Studios: Brings in 5 season Better Call Saul writer and Daredevil writers for Echo

also Marvel Studios: WE GOT THE DECK THE HALLS GUYS TO DO DAREDEVIL!

Nonetheless, not all Marvel fans are worried about Daredevil season four:

I’m so happy for Charlie Cox. He turned down jobs thinking season 4 would happen years ago. Now he’s going to be a big player in the mcu and soon he’ll get his long overdue new and continued Daredevil series. He’s shown so much love and passion for the character. He deserves this

Another fan writes:

YES YES LETS GO AFTER ALL THESE YEARS THE GOAT IS BACK THE GOAT IS BACK

Daredevil remains the highest-rated Marvel series to date and is often cited as one of the greatest live-action Marvel installments in history.

With Daredevil and its classic cast of characters officially a part of the MCU, the future is bright for Matt Murdock to bump into Peter Parker again and the Midnight Sons that features the Punisher and more.

More about Daredevil

Matthew Murdock, blinded by chemicals, is an attorney at day and vigilante by night. He is trained in the martial arts and feuds with criminals in Hell’s Kitchen. As he fights convicts throughout the city, he meets new allies as well as old friends and becomes Daredevil, a symbol of justice for a corrupted city.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Dardevil
Credit: Marvel Studios

Daredevil and The Defenders franchise stars attorney Matt Murdock/vigilante Daredevil, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Elektra (Elodie Yung), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

matt murdock (left) and wilson fisk (right) in daredevil jail scene
Credit: Netflix

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want the entire cast to return for Daredevil? Comment below!

