Charlie Cox Might Not Be Daredevil In ‘She-Hulk’

Charlie Cox might be in Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, but not as the beloved super hero, Daredevil.

Every fan of the Netflix Daredevil series lost their minds when Tom Holland’s Spider-Man had Charlie Cox enter the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). After denying his role for weeks, Cox was finally in the MCU, and fans were excited to see what Marvel would do with the character.

With Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye, fans wonder if the Netflix Marvel series are canon, but Marvel hasn’t clarified whether or not they are just yet. No matter what, the two iconic actors are back in the MCU and have made fans very excited for the future of the MCU.

While Cox has been confirmed to be the MCU’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, fans believe that the actor may be changing his appearance in the new Marvel series. Most fans are upset with the CGI in She-Hulk and missed out on seeing Frog-Man appear for a brief second in the new trailer.

In the comics, Frog-Man is a minor villain and in Daredevil #11 from 1965, Murdock ends up knocking Frog-Man unconscious and taking his suit. Daredevil does this so he can hide his identity from officials so he can run back home to grab a new Daredevil suit.

If Marvel was to go through with this, it would fit She-Hulk perfectly as it would be funny seeing Cox in a big frog suit for a small moment. While this won’t be Daredevil’s new suit in the MCU, it would also serve as a callback to Daredevil Season 3 where Ben Pointdexter/Bullseye ends up wearing the iconic red Daredevil suit and terrorizing Hell’s Kitchen.

This led to Murdock going back to his black outfit and fighting justice, and it could be that Daredevil has to be Frog-Man because he has to save the day, but he doesn’t have a suit nearby so he changes into the Frog-Man suit because it’s the first suit he could find.

If Frog-Man doesn’t turn out to be Daredevil, fans will definitely be disappointed, but several reports believe Daredevil will have a role in She-Hulk and since both super heroes are lawyers, it’s almost a guarantee the two will cross paths soon. Hopefully, Daredevil and She-Hulk will have a lot of screentime together as fans just can’t wait to see more of Charlie Cox as the blind super hero.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law debuts on August 17.

Do you think Charlie Cox will be disguised as Frog-Man in She-Hulk?

