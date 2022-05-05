Marvel Throws Away Chance to Get ‘Moon Knight’ Emmy With One Tweet

Marvel has decided to change course with Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight and tease a second season? What did it cost? Potentially a lot of Emmys for the new MCU series.

Isaac’s performance as the complex super hero, Moon Knight is phenomenal and considered to be some of the best acting inside the MCU. One reason why Oscar Isaac gets to show off his talent is that Moon Knight has Dissociative Identity Disorder meaning that the hero has three personalities — Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley. While most of the series focuses on Marc and Steven, fans did get a small tease about Jake at the end of the season.

Now, fans are hoping Marvel announces a second season as there is plenty of room to tell another story with Moon Knight, but this wasn’t the original plan for the MCU. At first, Marvel had the show set to be a limited series and was planning to submit the show to the Television Academy for some Emmys alongside Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

This all changed on Monday when Marvel deleted a Twitter post saying “series finale” and replaced it with a post that said “season finale”. This is a clear indicator that fans should expect a second season to be announced soon, but Marvel might suffer at the Emmy’s as Variety reports that the organization might not accept Moon Knight in the limited series category.

The show won’t be disqualified, but it will face a lot more competition and therefore receive fewer awards in the dramas category. Hopefully, Isaac gets the recognition he deserves for his amazing performance. Some people find it hard to play a singular character, but Isaac showed Marvel fans he can seamlessly transition between characters in an instant leaving some fans shocked at his skills.

While Marvel hasn’t shared any updates on their plans, they are still calling the last episode the season finale. It’s possible that Isaac will return again to the MCU before appearing in the second season of Moon Knight since Marvel may use the new super hero to help create the Midnight Sons.

More on Moon Knight

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.