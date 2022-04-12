Oscar Isaac Might Play THREE Avengers

There’s a good chance that Marvel may let Oscar Isaac play 3 Avengers.

Fans have been enjoying Moon Knight as the series has been very different from other MCU projects. Moon Knight isn’t a hero fans have seen before as the character deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder meaning that he has several personalities. That is why the series starts with Steven Grant but then he ends up becoming Marc Spector throughout the series.

Both of his personalities live a different life — Spector is a mercenary while Grant work at a gift shop — until one day Grant learns about his other personality and this causes him to face some serious problems. Now, Steven and Marc are trying to stop Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from waking up another Egyptian god, Ammit from the dead.

Since the show is a limited series, fans wonder what will happen to Moon Knight after the season is done. Some fans believe that Moon Knight may end up working with the Midnight Sons, an Avengers team focused just on fighting the supernatural, while other fans think that Moon Knight could appear alongside the Avengers.

In the comics, Moon Knight of course does both, but he also ends up working a lot by himself. In the 12-issue run by Brian Michael Bendis, he decided to make a radical change to the hero. Bendis has Moon Knight move over to the West Coast for a change — the hero almost always is in New York — and ends up having to stop a new Kingpin who has access to an Ultron head.

Moon Knight isn’t afraid to take on the new Kingpin who is revealed to have superpowers because he knows he has Captain America, Wolverine, and Spider-Man at his side. The next panel reveals that the Avengers aren’t actually there. It’s all inside Marc’s head. This leads to Moon Knight dressing up as Spider-Man and beating up people at one point with web slingers. Another time he used claws to be like Wolverine when that personality took over and he also got an energy shield to be like Captain America.

The Avengers did find out about Marc dressing up like them, but it was entertaining to see Marc ending up creating these other personalities to be able to fight the new Kingpin. The villain ended up being Count Nefaria who was a villain for the Avengers many times. His laser beams, super strength, and ability to fly made him very hard to defeat. The villain has fought and defeated power heroes such as Thor so Moon Knight knew he needed help to take down Nefaria.

If Moon Knight gets a second season, it would be amazing if Season 2 used this storyline to explore more of the hero’s Dissociative Identity Disorder. It would be something completely different from the first season and it would place Moon Knight in the US, which would make it easier for him to join the Avengers if that is what Marvel has planned for him.

With Wolverine not in the MCU just yet, it could be a while before this adaptation could happen so it’s possible this could be the premise for Season 3 of Moon Knight or it could be adapted into a solo film. Either way, Marvel will bring Wolverine soon into the MCU as the X-Men have been confirmed to be entering the MCU soon.

More on Moon Knight

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Moon Knight will create personalities of the Avengers like in the comics? Do you want a second season of Moon Knight?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.