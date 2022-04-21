Oscar Isaac Opens Up About His Difficult Time Filming MCU Series

Oscar Isaac shares his difficult experience filming Moon Knight.

Moon Knight has instantly become a fan favorite for Marvel fans as the series is unlike anything we have seen before. The series has taken several turns as it explores Egyptian mythology while also putting the spotlight on mental health as Moon Knight suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder — a condition that leads to Moon Knight having several personalities.

So far fans have gotten to meet Marc Spector the mercenary and Steven Grant the gift shop clerk, but fans know that there is a third personality hiding. Part of what makes the series refreshing is that the main hero changes personalities multiple times in a scene which has led to some of the action sequences being quite interesting and suspenseful.

While this has been a cool feature for the series, it wasn’t easy for Oscar Isaac to swap back and forth between the personalities. In a recent interview the actor opened up about the challenges he faced while filming:

“It was definitely challenging at first because I wasn’t so comfortable switching between the two. So I would ask if we could just shoot all of Steven’s stuff first and then all of Marc’s, and then slowly, as I got more comfortable and I really got a handle on both characters, it became easier to switch in-between the two, even in the same moment.”

Mohammed Diab also shared how it was challenging for the actor as he only wanted to film one character at a time. After some time, the director was able to push Isaac to explore doing both personalities at the same time:

“At the beginning, it wasn’t clear to us who Marc is and who Steven is. Oscar at the beginning wanted only to [embody] Steven a day and Marc a day, never on the same day. After a while, there were a couple of scenes where he was talking in the mirror, and I told him, ‘Why don’t you try [both characters]?’ I kept pushing him and giving him encouragement. All of a sudden, he did this magical thing. Isaac shifted between the two characters so easily that “when the camera is just panning all of a sudden, he’s someone else. Once he’s Marc, you see him getting taller. When he’s Steven, he’s so approachable.”

This is definitely some of Isaac’s best acting as he switches between personalities flawlessly. With only two more episodes left, fans are expecting to see more of Isaac’s talent as an actor after the dramatic ending of Episode 4.

More on Moon Knight

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Isaac is doing a good job portraying Moon Knight? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.