Pedro Pascal Mocks Oscar Isaac For Dissing the Mandalorian

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest Disney+ Original series, Moon Knight, is off to a strong start. Fans have been wildly supportive of Oscar Isaac’s debut as Steven Grant, a slightly nerdy gift-shop employee who discovers he is sharing a body with the mercenary killer, Marc Spector.

While Moon Knight is certainly tough, the question of exactly how strong he is seems to be a matter of contention between Isaac and his real-life best friend, Pedro Pascal.

Game of Thrones alum Pascal, of course, truly became a household name when he was cast in the leading role in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which debuted on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.

Now, over the course of two seasons — and spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett — so far, the dynamic duo of Favreau and Filoni have taken Star Wars fans on a brilliant journey across the galaxy far, far away as Pascal’s bounty hunter Din Djarin and Grogu meet characters new and old — from adventures with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) on Nevarro to crossing paths with Bo-Katan Krzye (Katee Sackhoff) on Trask to learning Grogu’s tragic backstory from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on Corvus to the reintroduction of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton).

Recently, Isaac asserted that his Moon Knight would “definitely” beat his buddy’s beskar-clad Mandalorian in a fight. Pascal, however, clearly disagrees.

The Narcos star just jokingly mocked Isaac during a red carpet interview, saying that it is “so sweet” he believes Moon Knight would best Djarin.

In the video below, a laughing Pascal says:

“Okay, let me just get this straight. So, he says that Moon Knight would beat The Mandalorian in a fight? That’s so sweet.”

We recently asked #OscarIssac who he thinks would win in a fight between #MoonKnight and #TheMandalorian — his answer: Moon Knight. Well, @PedroPascal1 has some thoughts (or should we say laughs) on that response… pic.twitter.com/1qzPcJddzZ — REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) April 13, 2022

Although Isaac has previously said his time in the Star Wars franchise is over while Pascal’s Star Wars career is still going strong, both actors have experience in a galaxy far, far away.

Isaac portrayed ace Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in Disney’s divisive Star Wars sequel trilogy — Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — alongside Daisy Ridley (Rey) and John Boyega (Finn).

Next up for both actors are Pascal’s Mandalorian Season 3 — which recently wrapped filming and is due to release this year — and Isaac’s leading role as Solid Snake in the film adaptation of the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise.

Pascal is also set to be part of a video game-inspired movie when he plays Joel in HBO Max’s recently delayed The Last of Us.

More on Moon Knight

The MCU’s grittiest series yet is officially described as:

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who become plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

What do you think about Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal’s joking feud?

