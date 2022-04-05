‘Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Returns Amidst Bullying and Cancellation

Following immense backlash from the Star Wars community over the Sequel Trilogy, actress Daisy Ridley deleted all of her social media. Intense harassment and bullying forced the actress away from Instagram, but now she’s back with a vengeance.

The Star Wars universe is constantly expanding, and rumors suggest that Sequel Trilogy stars Daisy Ridley (Rey Palpatine), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), John Boyega (Finn), and Adam Driver (Ben Solo/Kylo Ren) are returning in a new Star Wars trilogy (Episodes X, XI, XII) or retcon of the recent films.

Whether you love the Sequels or hate them, the actors are undoubtedly returning in future projects.

Upon the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Episode VII (2015) and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), the new era of Star Wars characters were faced with thousands of rude and abusive Tweets, Instagram comments, and more.

The Star Wars community became “toxic,” something that hasn’t healed since then.

It wasn’t even true Star Wars fans that were “bullying” Daisy Ridley (Chaos Walking, Peter Rabbit), rather people who gave the SW community a “toxic” and terrible name. However, the actress was “canceled” by mainstream culture, receiving hate for any future role she would take following her Star Wars saga and Skywalker saga run.

Nonetheless, actress Daisy Ridley deleted her Instagram in 2016 and joined the list of actors blacklisted by much of pop culture.

Six years later and Ridley is back on social media, claiming that it’s her “year of yes”:

Daisy Ridley’s caption reads:

Coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what I’m calling my “Year of Yes”. (And that’s the tea.)

Star Wars fans were quick to welcome back the actress, already coming to her defense:

Another fan wrote:

Co-star Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) of The Last Jedi also deleted her social media following an unhealthy amount of hate and backlash on Instagram, signaling a massive shift in how celebrities use various social media platforms.

Now Daisy Ridley is back and posting regularly, excited to share updates about her future projects and possibly upcoming Star Wars collaborations.

