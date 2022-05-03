Marvel Seemingly Confirms More Seasons Incoming For MCU Series

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight might be receiving another season after some recent posts from Marvel.

While many fans can agree that Isaac is phenomenal in Moon Knight, most fans don’t realize that Marvel originally planned for the show to be a limited series. What’s even more surprising is the fact that Isaac doesn’t even have a contract confirming his eventual return.

At first glance, fans were really concerned that Moon Knight wouldn’t return, but it seems that Marvel has changed their mind. With the final episode of Season 1 premiering Wednesday, Marvel released a new trailer telling fans they shouldn’t miss out on the epic conclusion. Everything seemed normal with the post until fans noticed that Marvel Studios changed their wording from series finale to season finale.

One marvel fan was quick to notice the change and shared a comparison of the two tweets:

Marvel has stated earlier that Moon Knight‘s success would determine how much we would see the super hero. It’s possible that Marvel may have decided to greenlit a second season and even announce it after the finale drops which would be a nice surprise for fans.

The MCU has been making a push in Phase 4 to set up several new super hero teams and with Mahershala Ali’s Blade and possibly the Punisher and Ghost Rider, fans are speculating that a Midnight Sons team could be in the works.

This supernatural super hero team could easily become the next Avengers meant to handle the more bizarre threats that Earth faces. With Marvel teasing Mephisto and introducing witches like Agatha Harkness, the Midnight Sons would be the perfect super hero team to show a different side of the Marvel universe.

Marvel is already investing heavily into the cosmic corner of the MCU with a new series focused on Nova. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) will also bring fans to different corners of the cosmos. On top of this, fans will get to see more of the Multiverse shortly as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is bound to create some major changes to the MCU.

It’s an exciting and strange time to be an MCU fan, but even though Moon Knight Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, it’s very likely to be announced shortly. Attached below is the season finale trailer in case you haven’t seen it:

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Moon Knight will get a second season? Let us know what you think!

