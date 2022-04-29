Hiddleston Claims He Isn’t “Andrew Garfield” When It Comes to ‘Thor 4’

Tom Hiddleston wants fans to know he really isn’t the next “Andrew Garfield.”

The God of Mischief broke records for the MCU when Loki was released last year. Fans got to see a whole new side of the MCU with the Multiverse and introducing variants. Now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will lean more into exploring what the Multiverse, but the end of Season 1 shocked fans with Kang the Conqueror’s villainous debut.

Season 2 will continue to explore what happens to Loki, but many fans wonder if Hiddleston will be back with Chris Hemsworth for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). The first Thor (2011) introduced fans to Hemsworth and Hiddleston and now the two have gone on very different paths, but Loki has managed to have a role in every Thor movie. Thor 4 would be the first film without the duo.

Even though Josh Brolin’s Thanos killed Loki in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Loki could reappear as a variant or in a flashback. Hiddleston was asked about his return and the actor shared that he truly didn’t know and he wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t trying to pull another “Andrew Garfield” denial:

“I’m living in a question mark. It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think that I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea. And I’m not even doing an Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know.”

Garfield has become infamous for tricking fans into believing he wouldn’t return as Spider-Man. Now, Marvel fans are hesitant to believe MCU actors since they never know who might be lying. Doctor Strange 2 is reported to have the Loki cast appear as a cameo in the Doctor Strange movie. This would make perfect as Loki could inform Strange about how the Multiverse was handled with the TVA and of course, Kang the Conqueror.

With Doctor Strange 2 and Thor 4 being so close to each other, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Loki doesn’t appear in the next Thor film if he ends up in Doctor Strange 2. Both movies will happen in very different areas of the Marvel universe and Loki couldn’t possibly be at both locations in that short amount of time.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Thor 4 will include Tom Hiddleston’s Loki? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.