New Marvel Series Unexpectedly Connects To Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight has a cool connection to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki as the show teases Kang the Conqueror.

Loki had the opportunity to explore what the Multiverse means for the MCU as the series focused on different variants of the God of Mischief throughout the series. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will also have different variants of Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff.

While most characters don’t have bizarre or dangerous variants, fans learn about He Who Remains (played by Jonathan Majors) who is revealed to be the Time Lord — the villain that Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) have been searching for.

In their meeting, He Who Remains reveals that if he dies, then the Multiverse will face his other variants once again and they are not as friendly as he is. These other variants are considered to be Marvel’s next Thanos-like threat as Kang the Conqueror is not an easy villain to defeat.

Moon Knight hints that perhaps one of Kang’s variants may have already arrived on Earth. This could be seen as Kang’s Pharoah design is on the jacket of one of the Cairo thugs in Episode 3. Sources did confirm that the design was purposely to look like Kang’s variant:

#MoonKnight Episode 3 had a Kang the Conqueror reference in it, calling to his Rama-Tut identity. pic.twitter.com/GpvgG5lx4I — Nerd Talks! (@Nerd_Talks_Show) April 19, 2022

In the comics, Kang decided to travel back in time and become a Pharoah of Egypt and was called Rama-Tut. Some fans believe that Marvel may be changing this and that Kang will actually have been Alexander the Great in the MCU. The comics had the Fantastic Four travel back in time and defeat Rama-Tut which is still something that could happen in the MCU as the Kang variant isn’t alive in the MCU series.

Fans know this is only the beginning of Kang’s domination in the MCU as the villain is set to have a major role in Ant-Man: QuantuMania (2023), a possible role in Loki Season 2, and of course many more on the way. Kang will most likely be a villain that will arrive several times to take over Earth so the Avengers will have to work hard to be able to find a way to defeat Kang as he will try to conquer the Multiverse.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Kang will have a role in Loki Season 2? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.