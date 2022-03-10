‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Actress Reportedly Exits New Movie

Next summer, Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man franchise continues with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) from director Peyton Reed.

Reed’s previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) brought back Paul Rudd as Scott Lang AKA the titular Avenger, Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/Wasp), and debuted a new MCU villain in the form of Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost. While Rudd and Lilly are currently shooting the Ant-Man threequel, John-Kamen was set to star in another adaptation, Red Sonja (TBD), but the actress has reportedly left the gig.

After beginning its MCU tenure, the Ant-Man franchise has slowly gained steam. Ant-Man (2015) garnered a generous box-office of $500 million globally when it was released, but the iconic Marvel superhero’s footprint with moviegoers steadily increased with Reed’s sequel which posted $600+ million.

Of course, now, Disney+ holds both of the Marvel movies in its extensive database meaning fans can get their dose of Paul Rudd AKA 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive as Ant-Man whenever they wish. While the freshman outing for the character began as somewhat of a solo venture, 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp established one of the MCU’s most popular team-ups when Lilly’s Hope van Dyne became Wasp to carry on her mother’s legacy.

Hope’s mother, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), was one of the newcomers to Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michael Peña (Luis), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), Bobby Cannavale (Jim Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie), Laurence Fishburne (Bill Foster), and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), were among some of the wider cast. Another newcomer to the MCU and Ant-Man world was Hannah John-Kamen.

John-Kamen’s Ava Starr AKA Ghost acted as the pseudo-villain for Ant-Man and the Wasp, with the character searching for a cure to her significant molecular instability. On John-Kamen’s casting as the historically male comic book character, producer Stephen Broussard stated the Marvel movie wanted a lesser-known actress to take up the Ghost mantle.

After John-Kamen’s starring role in one of Marvel’s big sequel movies — a movie that ushered in the game-changing Quantum Realm that largely informed the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame (2019) –, the actress went on to appear in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021), Unwelcome (2022), and was cast as the lead in Millennium Films’ Red Sonja (TBD) in May last year

However, a new report has found that John-Kamen has left the project, along with director, producer, and co-writer, Joey Soloway who was booked for the Marvel Comics adaptation in 2019. The Red Sonja movie has reportedly already found its next director in MJ Bassett (Deathwatch, Silent Hill: Revelation, Inside Man: Most Wanted) who will now be the third helmer attached to the Conan the Barbarian (1982) spinoff.

Disgraced X-Men (2000) director, Bryan Singer, was originally slated to direct the movie but due to backlash surrounding his sexual abuse allegations, Red Sonja was removed from the movie slate along with Singer.

While Red Sonja is back on track with Bassett, the movie studio has reportedly put out a casting call for John-Kamen’s role of the titular character. It will be intriguing to see whether this adaptation of Roy Thomas and Barry Smith’s Hyrkanian warrior will fare better than Richard Fleischer’s iteration of the same name in 1985, where Brigitte Nielsen starred as the eponymous character and Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared as Lord Kalidor.

As for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it is unlikely that John-Kamen will return as Ava Starr/Ghost but it has been confirmed that Rudd and Lilly will once more be joined by Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), and Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang). The latter replaces Emma Fuhrmann as Scott Lang’s daughter; the actress played the role in Avengers: Endgame.

Then, following his turn as He Who Remains in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Jonathan Majors will be back as the MCU’s next big bad, Kang the Conqueror. Bill Murray also stars in an undisclosed role.

It has not been smooth sailing for Reed’s next movie as Wasp star, Evangeline Lilly is currently under fire for her controversial views on vaccine mandates and support for the Canadian truckers’ protests. At present, she is still attached to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The movie is set for release on July 28, 2023.

Are you looking forward to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know in the comments down below!