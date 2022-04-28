Official First Look At ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Teases Spider-Man

New footage of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) teases Spider-Man.

With Doctor Strange 2 right around the corner, Marvel is finally allowing fans to get a first look at the highly anticipated film. Fans are eager to see the movie as the marvel movie has had dozens of reports that certain characters will appear in the movie. Raimi confirmed he removed some scenes, so it’s hard to know which of the cameo reports are still true.

Some of the reported characters are the Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Deadpool, Loki, and some of the X-Men. With a shorter runtime, Doctor Strange 2 doesn’t have a lot of room for large amounts of cameos, so it will be interesting to see who Marvel decides to be in the final cut.

The first 15 to 20 minutes of the film were shown at CinemaCon this year with many Marvel fans amazed at the action and humor shown in the footage. Several people shared that they are excited to see more of the movie when it releases in theaters next week.

It seems that fans got to see the beginning of the film as the opening sequence was reported to start with America Chavez traveling between universes and then end up bringing Gargantos to the MCU’s main universe. While this is exciting, it’s good to know because Marvel will want to keep the rest of the movie a secret until the world premiere.

One peculiar comment that people shared about the new footage is that the footage included a Spider-Man joke. Erik Davis confirmed that the joke was included in the footage as he gave a brief description of what happened in the Doctor Strange 2 footage:

NEW: At #CinemaCon, we just previewed the first 20 min or so of #DoctorStrange, which features multiple battles in multiple universes. We saw the whole fight against the one-eyed monster & there’s a great Spider-Man joke, too. Loving America Chavez so far. Not spoiling the rest

Some reports have pointed toward Tobey Maguire supposedly returning to the MCU and having a role in the movie. This would make sense as Sam Raimi was Maguire’s director for the Spider-Man trilogy. Since Doctor Strange will explore other universes, it would make sense that Strange would end up meeting Maguire in his own universe.

Fans just got to see Maguire reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) so it’s not a stretch for Strange to end up meeting Maguire’s Spider-Man again. The real question would be if Strange could recognize other Spider-Men since the spell he cast seemed to make the world only forget about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Thankfully, Doctor Strange 2 is only days away so the chances of leaked plot points should be minimal. The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be completely changed by Doctor Strange 2 so it’s definitely a must-see for any Marvel fan as Marvel Studios has claimed that the sequel will have more surprises than No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame (2019) combined.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think Spider-Man will be in the movie?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.