MCU Dooms Future ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

Sony has announced that El Muerto will be receiving his own spinoff movie with the rapper Bad Bunny starring as the wrestler.

The crazy thing about all this is the fact that the antihero has only been in a total of two issues of Spider-Man comics — Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #6 and #7 — and was mentioned by Tony Stark in Civil War: Battle Damage Report #1. With only two issues, there’s not a lot about El Muerto which means that Sony will have to work hard to make a compelling story.

The two issues focused on how Spider-Man almost lost to the wrestler in a match. El Muerto set up the match with J. Jonah Jameson with the hope of having a chance to beat Spider-Man in a fight. Jameson agreed to set it up because the wrestler promised to unmask the super hero if he lost. Spider-Man arrived at the match and it was a close fight. If Spider-Man didn’t poison the wrestler, it seems that he would’ve lost.

Being the hero that he is, Spider-Man helped save El Muerto when El Dorada tried to claim the wrestler’s life. After Spider-Man saved the day, he left the wrestler and that was the end of their story. While this may seem like an interesting story to tell, there isn’t enough story for a movie and it would require Spider-Man to play a large role in the movie which is something Sony has skirted around.

The other problem the Spider-Man spinoff will face is that the arc primarily sets up Spider-Man’s journey for the Civil War storyline so parts of the two issues would be useless. Marvel Studios has already done Civil War and Sony can’t use any of the MCU super heroes for their spinoff movies so it’s very odd that Sony wants to use El Muerto. It wouldn’t be hard to take out any reference to Civil War or the other Marvel characters, but it would leave Sony with basically a wrestling match with Spider-Man where fans know the web-slinger will win.

Spider-Man has thousands of villains and it’s disappointing that Sony is more interested in characters that have no backstory when there are countless other characters they could use.

Here’s some information about El Muerto from Marvel:

The powers and mask of the super powered wrestler el Muerto have been passed down generation to generation. Each wrestler had to prove themselves to their oppressor, el Dorado, so that they could remain alive and keep their powers. When Marcus Estrada presented his son Juan Carlos to el Dorado, Juan Carlos cowered in terror, unwilling to fight him. Marcus Estrada sacrificed his life to try and save Juan Carlos. Out of respect for his father’s courage, el Dorado granted Juan Carlos ten years to travel and to become brave, and then to duel a masked wrestler and unmask him.

