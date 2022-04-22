MCU’s Most Glaring Issue Will Cause ‘Thor 4’ to Suffer

While fans may be very excited to see Chris Hemsworth return as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Marvel definitely has a glaring issue with the MCU timeline.

Thor 4 is set to follow the events after Avengers: Endgame (2019) with the God of Thunder tagging along with the Guardians of the Galaxy. It seems that Thor will start off choosing to live a peaceful life as he tries to figure out who he is. While this might be concerning for some fans, Thor’s retirement from fighting will be short-lived as Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer is the main villain.

Gorr isn’t going to be an easy villain to kill as he is known for his crusade of killing every god in the Marvel universe. While the teaser trailer does show off two of the gods — Russel Crowe’s Zeus and Falligar the Behemoth — it does leave fans to wonder how the gods will fit into the MCU.

In the comics, Thor felt responsible for the gods dying because he thought he had killed Gorr in a previous adventure. This left Thor feeling responsible as he didn’t check the body to see if the villain was alive. Now that Gorr wields the Necrosword — a symbiote weapon with dark powers — Thor won’t be able to kill the alien without some help.

If Marvel decides to follow the comics, it would be easy to have Thor believe he had killed Gorr earlier on as the god has been around for a few thousand years. It would also explain why Thor would come back to fight the villain as he would feel responsible for the destruction.

Yet, Marvel hasn’t done a great job introducing the gods into the MCU. While Moon Knight has introduced the Egyptian deities to be powerful beings, other gods haven’t made an appearance leaving that side of the MCU to feel rushed. It’s hard to have gods introduced in the movie only for Gorr to kill them because it won’t have as much of an effect. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) was intense as Marvel fans had seen Asgard for years and it was a big deal when it got destroyed.

Another thing is that there will be confusion for Marvel fans as to how Eternals (2021) will affect Thor 4 as Sprite (Lia McHugh) explains that Thena (Angelina Jolie) was considered by humans Athena which is weird because she was a celestial and not a god. Does that mean that Zeus will be the only MCU greek god in the movie? If so, this would be very disappointing as the greek gods like Hercules were some of the best gods in the comics and it would be a shame to lose them due to a few lines in Eternals.

The other dilemma Marvel will face is how to explain the god’s presence on Earth. Obviously, humanity is aware of the Greek and Egyptian gods, but Marvel hasn’t made it clear why the gods aren’t present on Earth. Moon Knight has taken the approach that the gods have chosen not to “meddle with the affairs of man,” but this will get very old if every time a god shows up they use the same excuse. Josh Brolin’s Thanos would have left a devastating mark on them with his snap so it wouldn’t make sense for the gods to stay isolated.

While it may be frustrating that Marvel will be quickly introducing fun Marvel characters straight to their deaths, it’s exciting to know that Hemsworth is back in action in the MCU. Fans will also get to see a lot more of the Guardians crew starting with Thor 4 which means the cosmic side of the MCU will continue to expand over the next few years. The Guardians crew will also appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and also in their next movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Hopefully, Marvel won’t continue this trend as these comic book storylines are amazing and deserve the big screen, but it shouldn’t be at the cost of losing great moments due to rushed introductions of fan-favorite characters. Marvel has also revealed that Kevin Feige doesn’t really have a plan for the MCU and it is starting to show with some of the bigger crossover movies.

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

