Marvel Goes Too Far, Changes ‘Moon Knight’ Forever with Bizarre Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding throughout numerous films and streaming series on Disney+, but Marvel’s latest crossover of Moon Knight has crossed some boundaries.

Moon Knight is one of the most popular streaming series on the Disney+ platform, with fans raving over the latest episode of Oscar Isaac’s masterful work of Marc Spector/Moon Knight and Steven Grant/Mr. Knight.

Every Marvel fan is itching to get more of Moon Knight, but not in the way that Marvel just introduced via a popular video game.

Fortnite is one of the biggest video games in the last decade, hosting millions of players around the globe on its free platform. Upon gaining insane popularity (mainly among 12-year-olds), numerous studios have crossed over their intellectual property into the videogame, including The Walt Disney Company.

Now, Moon Knight finds himself among the wild world of Fortnite:

#MoonKnight and #MrKnight are now available in Fortnite.

Marvel fans were blown away to hear that Moon Knight and Mr. Knight were officially joining the Fortnite world, with many racing to buy this epic character pack for 1,500 V-Bucks (in-game currency):

How I picture Mr Knight in Fortnite

Another fan jokingly writes:

so is the moon knight series an adaptation of this new fortnite character? he looks cool

Nothing is stopping Marvel, especially now with the Knight joining the Fortnite! Marvel fans love every chance they get to “become” their favorite superhero, especially when it regards video games.

The crossover of Moon Knight with Fortnite from Epic Games has been welcomed with open arms, as this new character pack and two new skins are some of the best additions to the game since the infamous Spider-Man web-slinging gauntlets.

With Moon Knight’s popularity on the rise (generating the character’s appearance at the Disneyland Resort in Avenger’s Campus), it’s clear that Marvel is taking the character to the next level.

Right in time for the first Fortnite Marvel comic (Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War), which debuts on June 8, Marvel fans can enjoy their new favorite superhero alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian, and the everso deadly Rock (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) in Fortnite.

More about Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater serves as head writer.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

The super wild card series Moon Knight is streaming exclusively on Disney+, leading up to the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th, 2022.

