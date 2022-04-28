Return of Marvel’s #1 Series Will Be “Unstable,” “Chaotic”

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will be more chaotic than ever before in Loki Season 2.

So far, Loki is the only MCU series to be greenlit for a second season. Fans can’t blame Marvel for making a second season as it was the most-watched Marvel series as of right now and the shocking ending leaves plenty of room for Hiddleston to explore more of the Multiverse without getting in the way of other characters like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

The ending of Loki Season 1 sets up Kang the Conqueror‘s villainous debut as Loki seems to be trapped in a new universe where Kang is seen to be the leader of the TVA. In the MCU’s main universe, Kang hid under the alias of He Who Remains and created robotic aliens to represent the Timekeepers to keep his identity a secret. Now it seems that Kang doesn’t care to hide in the shadows where Loki is which means he is certainly in trouble.

Hiddleston was asked in a recent interview what his thoughts were on what to expect from the God of Mischief in Season 2. The actor replied that he doesn’t “think the story is over” for Loki as he believes fans have only seen the beginning of his journey:

“What can I say? It’s very much continuing to excite and challenge me… At the end of Season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear. Loki’s almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There’s stuff to unpack.”

Sylvie betrays Loki after he confesses his love for her is a good reason for the God of Mischief to be unstable and chaotic as he will want to make sure he can do everything in his power to get back to her. Kang will also be a major threat in the second season leaving Loki in a tight spot.

Hiddleston also reflected on how he was really happy to be a part of the story and that it was awesome he got to play Loki at the same time:

“We made some new, bold choices. Loki goes on a really big, internal journey that felt very new and fresh. And I thought, ‘I would like to explore this kind of story, whether it’s Loki or not. But the fact that it’s Loki is even more interesting.'”

Loki Season 2 won’t be released anytime soon as the series is just about to begin filming this summer.

