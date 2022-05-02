Marvel Possibly Spoiling Entire ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Movie Days Before Release

Many seem to think it’s only Peter Parker star Tom Holland that can spoil a Marvel movie but spoilers are, in fact, everywhere. From merchandise to official posters, trailers themselves to social media posts, Marvel and its stars are notorious for dropping hints and confirming rumors right up until release.

As Kevin Feige’s new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) steams towards its May 6 debut, a new listing seemingly confirms multiple spoilers as well as possibly ruining the highly anticipated post-credits scene.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will bring back beloved MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange as the former Sorcerer Supreme. Following on from his Multiverse-altering spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the new Marvel Phase Four movie from director Sam Raimi will deal with this massive disruption to the Marvel universe.

The sequel to Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange (2016) will reunite Cumberbatch with Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Michael Stuhlbarg (Nicodemus West), and Avenger actress, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The Doctor Strange sequel will also mark the MCU debut of newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez/Miss America.

Raimi’s new Marvel film is said to be on scale with its MCU predecessor Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of scope and surprises (there’s still time for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up, after all). Only May 6 will tell with that one, but after numerous TV spots, trailers, and leaks, it is easy to see the direction that Multiverse of Madness will be headed. Rumors point to Doctor Strange recruiting Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff from her self-exile to combat the tears in the Multiverse he himself enacted.

With nods to Marvel’s Illuminati, Marvel Zombies, Variants of heroes like Captain Marvel, Defender Wong, and an evil Doctor Strange, and even What If…?‘s Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), the story of the sequel faces the Master of the Mystic Arts against the entire Multiverse. But, on May 4, Marvel will possibly spoil the entire movie when the official soundtrack releases.

Comic Book Movie has shared the listing to the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness soundtrack ahead of its official release. While soundtracks are only a piece of the puzzle, the names of each track do indicate the order of events and rather surprisingly tease the magnitude of the famous post-credits scene.

Warning! Potential Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spoilers ahead!

The soundtrack listing is as follows:

1. Multiverse of Madness (2:37)

2. On the Run (2:17)

3. Strange Awakens (0:43)

4. The Apple Orchard (3:18)

5. Are You Happy (1:08)

6. Gargantos (2:50)

7. Journey with Wong (1:44)

8. Home? (4:08)

9. Strange Statue (1:43)

10. The Decision Is Made (1:14)

11. A Cup of Tea (3:58)

12. Discovering America (0:47)

13. Grab My Hand (1:14)

14. Battle Time (3:11)

15. Not a Monster (2:38)

16. Forbidden Ground (2:29)

17. Tribunal (2:13)

18. They’re Not Coming Back (1:00)

19. Stranger Things Will Happen (2:56)

20. Buying Time (3:39)

21. Book of Vishanti (2:45)

22. Looking for Strange (1:38)

23. Strange Talk (3:32)

24. Lethal Symphonies (1:48)

25. Getting Through (5:34)

26. Only Way (2:51)

27. Trust Your Power (2:54)

28. They’ll Be Loved (3:59)

29. Farewell (2:29)

30. An Interesting Question (3:13)

31. Main Titles (2:36)

32. An Unexpected Visitor (0:32)

Reading between the lines of this listing, especially teamed with some of the rumors already swirling, signals major events for the MCU’s 28th feature film. From “Gargantos” obviously referencing the Shuma-Garoth character from the trailer — thanks, copyright — and “Discovering America” most likely being the proper introduction of Gomez’s America Chavez, the events of footage seen so far can be corroborated with this soundtrack.

What is perhaps most intriguing and revealing is the title of the final track of the official listing — “An Unexpected Visitor”. Post-credits scenes are extremely famous in MCU culture, ever since Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008) brought in Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to discuss the Avengers Initiative with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), post-credits in movies and television shows are widely regarded as highlights.

Interestingly, the last MCU movie post-credits scene saw a different change of pace for the Marvel studio. Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans a tease at the inclusion of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and then later the first full trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The post-credits scene listed here suggests that the Marvel sequel will return to familiar territory with a potential cameo of epic proportions. Looking ahead to the Phase Four schedule, it could be here that the MCU finally introduces someone like Clea, or even the Fantastic Four’s Doctor Doom. Anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse these days.

The movie releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

