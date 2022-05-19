Kevin Feige Shockingly Changes ‘Infinity War’ Ending For New MCU Series

Kevin Feige just changed Avengers: Infinity War (2018) after giving an update for a new MCU series.

Infinity War ended with Josh Brolin’s Thanos snapping the universe out of existence. This event has been called the “Blip” with half of the universe turned to dust for five years before suddenly coming back. This chaotic moment was shown with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury being turned to dust in the post-credit and alerting Captain Marvel that she was needed back home.

This moment left fans to believe that Fury was blipped for five years before returning back to the world, but it seems that Feige had a different plan. A new report from the Hollywood Handle states that Feige has shared that Secret Invasion will be set during the Blip which will have Jackson reprise his role as the ex-director of S.H.I.E.L.D. once again:

Kevin Feige said that ‘Secret Invasion’ events is during the Blip, when half of the Universe was decimated by Thanos, and will explore the events that happened in that period.

The only problem is that Fury should be dust, but now he is alive and well during the blip. An easy solution to this would be that Marvel showed the two Skrulls who were impersonating Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) being blipped.

This would help explain how Fury would be around, but then it’s hard to explain why the Skrull would have the responder to alert Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. This definitely wouldn’t be something Fury would just hand off so either he really trusted the Skrull who had it or the Skrulls had stolen the responder from Fury.

Secret Invasion is supposed to explore how the Skrulls have taken over the world and how Fury stops them. Since Captain Marvel (2018) had Fury and Carol Danvers saved Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and other Skrulls, it’s possible that the shape-shifting aliens thought Marvel would help them against the snap.

In the end, Marvel definitely has fans more intrigued for this series as this will be the first MCU project set entirely during the Blip. It will be interesting to see the world completely changed and without most of the super heroes helping out.

That doesn’t mean that some of the Avengers could show up as Chris Evans’ Captain America or Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow could reprise their role and help Fury take out the Skrull. There’s a lot of possibility for this series to be really good and intense and hopefully, Marvel delivers. Kevin Feige may have planned for Nick Fury to not really be blipped all along, but it’s hard to know since Marvel has retconned similar events repeatedly over the past ten years.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Secret Invasion will bring back Captain America or Black Widow to help Nick Fury? Let us know what you think!

