Marvel Director Swears New MCU Villain Makes Thanos a “Joke”

Taika Waiti makes some bold claims about Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) as he believes Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer is better than Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Every fan remembers how menacing Thanos is in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). It was the first movie where the MCU villain actually triumphed and left the super heroes in defeat. Thanos did what no other villain could pull off. He won and the Avengers didn’t stand a chance once Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Starlord punched the Mad Titan in the face.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) had Thanos die twice, but it wasn’t an easy battle. It required Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow to sacrifice herself and for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man to make the sacrifice call and snap away Thanos and his army. This saved the universe from the cruel genocide Thanos had planned, and it’s hard to imagine that the MCU can pull it off again.

Taika Waititi doesn’t think fans will have to wait long before Thanos is no longer the greatest MCU villain as he believes Gorr the God Butcherer will take over that role. In an interview with AP News, Waititi explained how he felt Christian Bale’s performance is the best “Marvel’s ever had” when compared to the other villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“It’s a great, really fun, weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor. And, in my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had in Christian Bale.”

Like Thanos, Gorr is a survivor, but his crusade is not to perfect life by killing half the world. No, Gorr’s crusade is personal. He believed with a dark passion that the gods shouldn’t live with all their power so he took the vow to kill every god. No matter the cost. Gorr’s war against the gods is only possible due to his symbiote — similar to Tom Hardy’s Venom — as it gives him the ability to create armor and also wields the NecroSword, a powerful blade that can kill any god.

The gods of the MCU have barely been introduced, but Thor 4 will definitely introduce fans to a variety of gods such as Russel Crowe’s Zeus. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is described to be going through his “mid-life crisis” during the movie as he doesn’t know what his real purpose is anymore:

“Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or whether he should be a hero. I guess you could call it a midlife crisis.”

While Gorr may seem like a great threat to the gods of the MCU, one of the best things about Thanos was how fans could understand why he did what he did. His motivations and purpose were clear. Even though fans may not agree with his methods, they understood why Thanos was evil. It was more of his sacred duty than just because he was pure evil.

Gorr will have to do the same thing and possibly try to make fans sympathize with him more as his family was killed in the comics because the gods did nothing. There’s potential for Gorr to be one of the best villains in the MCU, but it’s hard to believe that Gorr will be a better villain than Thanos.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Do you think Gorr will be a better villain than Thanos? Let us know what you think!

