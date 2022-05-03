MCU Star Pitches Ned Leeds Disney+ ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff

Actor Benedict Wong has portrayed his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Wong, in five films so far — Doctor Strange (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The newly minted Sorcerer Supreme will also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

Wong’s role in the MCU is continually expanding, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige even joking at one point that the MCU is morphing into the “WCU.” Wong responded to Feige’s comments in a red carpet interview, explaining:

“I got an email from Kevin Feige saying, ‘It’s fast becoming the WCU (Wong Cinematic Universe).’ So, I’ll take that. Here we are.” “Well, you know, there’ll be a shift, I think, definitely in this [No Way Home] which will, hopefully, you know, We’ll see different responsibilities, I think.” Related: Marvel’s Recast Iron Man Reportedly Getting “Zero” Screen Time

Now, Wong has spoken out about continuing his character’s story on the Disney+ streaming platform, where Marvel has a full slate of original series lined up for the next several years. Speaking on the Fade to Black podcast, the actor said:

“I’ll just have to wait for the Wong-tourage to kind of make the placards, they’re rioting in the streets now. Hey, what do we say? It would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? I’d certainly be up for it [a series], definitely. Where’d we go with that? We could go anywhere. So far, we always have Wong go through a portal and we don’t know what happened for the last 5 years so maybe there’s a [story] in it. Yeah, like a 5-year series. And some, they [Marvel Studios] do it so well.” Related: Zendaya Ditches Tom Holland for ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield

Wong went on to share that he would love to team up with Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds, in the MCU. In No Way Home, movie goers were given a glimpse of Leeds’s own abilities when he used a Sling Ring to open and — not so successfully — close portals:

“I’d quite like the idea of the sorcerer and the apprentice with Ned as my apprentice. Obviously, he’s got a few of the old portal skills.” Related: Marvel Dramatically Shortens ‘Hawkeye’ Episode Runtimes

Currently, Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company have not confirmed that a Sorcerer Supreme and Ned Leeds Spider-Man spinoff is in the works, but it would undoubtedly delight MCU fans if the project was ever greenlit.

Below, you can see photos of the entire No Way Home cast, including Wong and Batalon, on the red carpet:

It remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man film franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

More on Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness

The official description of the Doctor Strange (2016) sequel project reads:

Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”—a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

Director Sam Raimi’s cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), and Sophia di Martino (Sylvie) are expected to be among the numerous cameos in the movie.

Would you enjoy a Wong spinoff Disney+ show?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the six series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight — on Disney+ anytime.