Number of ‘Doctor Strange’ 2 Post Credits Scenes CONFIRMED

Ever since Disney+ Original series, Loki, and blockbuster film, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), broke the Marvel Multiverse wide open, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been impatiently awaiting the release of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel movie lovers got their first glimpse of the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), when its first trailer served as the second No Way Home post credits scene.

The scene saw Strange approach Wanda, presumably on Wundagore Mountain, and officially ties the MCU’s first Disney+ Original series, WandaVision, and the Marvel movie universe together for the first time.

Doctor Strange specifically references the events in Westview, New Jersey, when Wanda inadvertently trapped residents in “the Hex” using chaos magic in her grief after losing Vision (Paul Bettany) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Now, the number of Doctor Strange 2 post credits sequences has been confirmed. Per one recent article:

…there are two credits scenes in the new Doctor Strange, so be sure to wait around for both when you head out to see the movie. And that's all we're going to say about it until everyone has had a chance to see it.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

The official description of the Doctor Strange (2016) sequel project reads:

Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"—a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

Director Sam Raimi’s cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), and Sophia di Martino (Sylvie) are expected to be among the numerous cameos in the movie.

Are you looking forward to Doctor Strange 2?

