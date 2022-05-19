“Delay This,” Marvel Fans Slam “Terrible” ‘She Hulk’ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding with new films and streaming series on Disney+, but She-Hulk is turning heads for the wrong reason.

Virtually every Marvel fan welcomes the addition of a new streaming series to entertain their superhero brains until the next big Marvel movie hits theaters, but She-Hulk is receiving significant backlash for its interesting CGI and VFX in the official trailer:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as the transforming New York attorney after her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), transfuses live-saving blood into her system after a freak accident.

Nonetheless, the CGI present in the official trailer turns heads for the wrong reason:

Like delay this. Everything looks great but please let them work on this more.

Another fan writes:

If they need to push it back it doesn’t “look great” it looks terrible

One fan shares:

Marvel I’m begging you to give VFX artists enough time to do their jobs



Another fan shares:

Star Wars did this in 2002, and you’re telling me this is the best Marvel can do 20 years later? This is early 2010s video game graphics

One fan points out:

The left is from a Marvel show with 22 episodes, on a network TV budget The right is from a Marvel Studios show with 9 episodes and a $200 million budget

In the age of mind-blowing and jaw-dropping special effects in $200 million films, it’s easy to compare lower-budget projects, such as streaming series, to media that receives most of a studio’s budget.

Nonetheless, Marvel has set the bar for VFX, and fans expect that level of quality in every MCU project, no matter if it’s a TV show or feature film:

She-Hulk’s CGI will definitely improve before it hits Disney Plus. Sometimes when Marvel sends early screeners for episodes the CGI isn’t finished & it’s only a couple weeks out from release. She-Hulk is a couple MONTHS out & is their first show with a fully cgi character.

Marvel fans have nothing to fear, as Marvel Studios is undoubtedly reworking the series CGI before She-Hulk hits Disney+ and changes everything!

More about She-Hulk

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk begins streaming on August 17!

Do you think the She-Hulk CGI needs improvement? Comment below!