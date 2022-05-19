Marvel Taking On ‘Scott Pilgrim’ and ‘Breakfast Club’ in Controversial Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is torn over the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, but lead star Iman Vellani has promised that the show “really embraces the teen coming-of-age vibe.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a full sprint with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but things seem to be crashing down with the upcoming Ms. Marvel series. Especially after Kevin Feige’s recent comment on the titular character’s superpower change.

The MCU is expanding with various branches of superheroes such as the Young Avengers, Eternals (2021), Mutants (X-Men), and The Marvels (2023), an upcoming Marvel movie set to connect to the Secret Invasion series directly, and more.

Nonetheless, with so much at stake with the Multiverse, Marvel seems to be playing it safe with the upcoming Ms. Marvel Disney+ streaming series starring the controversial Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Kamala Khan is a beloved superhero and valuable Avenger, but shocking and unwelcomed changes to the character’s iconic superpowers, mainly her enlarged hands, are making waves amongst every Marvel fan:

Kevin Feige says Ms. Marvel’s powers are “not an exact translation” from the comics, adding that the reason “is specific to the MCU.” “If you want big, giant hands and arms, well they’re here in spirit, if not in stretchy, plastic-type ways.”

Lead actress Iman Vellani has been a handed backlash and online hate before her classic Marvel character has a chance to redeem themselves on the streaming screen.

Now, Vellani has come forwarded and promised impressive things for Ms. Marvel:

#MsMarvel “really embraces the teen coming-of-age vibe,” according to series star Iman Vellani: “It is John Hughes-esque mixed with Lady Bird and Scott Pilgrim… We showcase that being a teenager is awkward, corny, and weird.”

Vellani’s full quote reads:

“It is John Hughes-esque mixed with Lady Bird and Scott Pilgrim. It’s a lot more lighthearted than the other shows. We showcase that being a teenager is awkward, corny, and weird.” “We are self-aware of how cheesy the show gets sometimes, but when you are growing up everything is so heightened – your emotions, crushes, friendships – it all feels so new. Minor inconveniences also feel like the end of the world. We hold onto that feeling of when you are a kid just wanting to grow up. And when you are a teenager you think you know everything but you don’t as you haven’t lived yet. We really lean into that.”

John Huges is an American cinema classic, producing timeless films such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Sixteen Candles (1984), Pretty in Pink (1986), Home Alone (1992), and The Breakfast Club (1985). Nearly every piece of modern “coming-of-age” media has an overarching John Huges influence, and Ms. Marvel is no exception.

While anticipation for the series is much lower than other media pieces from the Marvel collection, such as She-Hulk, it’s clear that Iman Vellani isn’t giving up on this character. Marvel fans shouldn’t either.

More about Ms. Marvel

Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s looked up to.

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series introducing Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she always looked up to.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Monica Rambeau (Teyonan Parris), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Are you excited for Ms. Marvel? Let us know in the comments below!