‘She-Hulk’ Teases Shang-Chi’s Return to the MCU Might Happen Soon

She-Hulk is hinting that Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi could have a role in the new MCU series.

While most fans can’t get over the awful CGI for She-Hulk, some fans were able to connect some dots and found some interesting details from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) appear in the new She-Hulk trailer.

The first one has to do with the fact that Tim Roth’s Abomination is in the prison cell as shown in Shang-Chi. MCU fan, Caiden Reed shares the connection on Twitter showcasing how the prison cell is definitely the same one Wong takes Abomination back to:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) She-Hulk (2022)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) She-Hulk (2022) pic.twitter.com/aAIsk1rLIJ — Caiden Reed | Scooby-Doo (@caiden_reed) May 17, 2022

With Benedict Wong confirmed to return as the Sorcerer Supreme, it seems that Shang Chi shouldn’t be too far behind. The expert martial artist was last seen with Wong and if things get dicey for Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, it’s likely that he will call on Shang-Chi to help them.

Shang Chi would also fit in nicely with She-Hulk as both characters have a great sense of humor and could do really well as a comedic duo. The nine-episode series definitely has the room for Shang-Chi to show up for an episode as the new super hero doesn’t need to steal the spotlight for too long in the series, but it’s always possible that he could have a larger role in the series.

Most fans are hoping that the rumors are true and that Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk since both of them are lawyers. If this is the case, then most fans will definitely enjoy seeing more of Daredevil than Shang-Chi, but it doesn’t mean She-Hulk can’t deliver on both fronts.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law debuts August 17 on Disney+!

