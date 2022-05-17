Returning from her appearances in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The offshoot series, entitled Echo, will cover the superhero’s exploits in her own series on Disney+. Disney and Marvel fans alike can expect to start screening the MCU television show sometime in 2023.

Production for Marvel Studios’ ‘ECHO’ Begins in Atlanta

Production has begun in Atlanta, Georgia on Marvel Studios’ Echo, a series streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023. Alaqua Cox (Hawkeye) again stars as the unforgiving Maya Lopez, who made her MCU debut in 2021 in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. Lopez is a deaf gang leader who was determined to make Ronin aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) pay for his own vengeful deeds.

Echo will also feature Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene, who have been cast in undisclosed roles. We’ve been given a first look at Cox’s Echo appearance, as Maya sits on the rear of an industrial vehicle, with what looks like a lot on her mind.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs, American Gods) and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX’s Reservation Dogs).

Disney tells us through a press release that:

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole) and Jennifer Booth.

